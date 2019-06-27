Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 acer

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Acer computers and peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a number of monitors, keyboards, headphones, and gaming mice.



Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a lot of options from Acer’s gaming line, Predator. The mice are particularly good deals: $34 Cestus gaming mouse matches its price from Black Friday and it’s hard to complain about a $10 gaming mouse from a reputable company.

#2 eufy robovac

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

#3 pizza cutter

Photo: Amazon

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.8 stars! 2,900 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

#4 amazon music

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Prime Day.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream the new Vampire Weekend and Carly Rae Jepsen on repeat for free? Yes please.

#5 thermapen mk4

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and even then, deals on every available color are even rarer.

#6 mirr drinkware

Photo: Miir

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



Today on Amazon, most of their wares (including the wine bottle and wine tumbler, which are usually excluded from these sales) are about 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 10% on anything they sell with promo code KinjaDeals30. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (along with their deal prices), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Bonus: Don’t miss out on the Limited Edition designs, which feature great artwork and bold colors.

#7 hydro flask

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now through the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every coffee mug, every limited edition bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale (except for MyHydro custom bottles and the Journey Series), so drink up.



Bonus: Use promo code COLDH20 for free upgraded shipping at checkout.

#8 OFF! Repellent

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bugs and mosquitoes are undefeated in the summer, but you can at least make yourself a difficult target with this discounted OFF! Deep Woods value pack. $9 gets you two bottles of 25% deet spray, down from the usual $10-$11.



You can also get extra savings if you use Subscribe & Save, and just cancel after your first delivery if you don’t need any more.

#9 steadicam volt

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Create buttery smooth video on your smartphone with this $80 Steadicam Volt gimbal. Like other gimbal/stabilizer devices, this device effectively removes shake from your videos which makes the footage you shoot a lot more professional.



This $80 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. So, if you are an aspiring mobile videographer, don’t let the curtains close before you pick one up.

#10 sperry sunglasses

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Celebrate National Sunglasses Day (and complete your Tony Stark cosplay) with our exclusive discount on these Sperry Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator glasses. Choose from three colors: Brown, Navy and Black, each coming down to a low $19 with the code KINJA15.



These particular glasses sell for around $80-$100 elsewhere, so this a particularly good buy. And don’t be scared off by the not-so-mainstream storefront; you can use Amazon and Paypal to checkout.