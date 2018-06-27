Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: ebay sale

Image: eBay

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

Advertisement

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

#2: casper mattress

Photo: Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen is down to $796, which is almost $200 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.



Advertisement

Note: They have discounted bundles with sheets and box springs, but it looks like they aren’t part of the Gold Box.

#3: 4th of july wayfair sale

Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



Advertisement

The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

#4: nest security system

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nest threw out all of the old assumptions about home security systems, and built something pretty great with the new Nest Secure, and you can save $160 on the usual price of the starter bundle today at Rakuten with promo code ALT50N (must be signed into an account to use).

Advertisement

$340 gets you the Nest Guard (the big keypad thing that doubles as a motion detector), a couple of Nest Tags that can disarm it instantly, and two Nest Detects which can monitor entire rooms for motion, and also detect when windows or doors open.

Gizmodo’s review has more details about how all of these pieces fit together, and there are more add-ons that you can purchase a la carte to fit your home’s needs.

#5: mosquito-repelling lantern

Image: Amazon

Shield a 15' x 15' area from mosquitoes with this $20 Thermacell lantern. It’s flame free, odor free, and as long as you keep it stocked with repellent, you should be bug bite free. It typically sells for around $25, so at $20 it’s a no-brainer if you plan on spending any time outside.

#6: motion-activated sink

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These Moen faucets pack in pretty much everything you could want: retractable hose, sleek design, spot resistant finish, and these can be turned on and off hands free, plus have another sensor so you can control the water flow. They’re are all discounted up to 30% off today, and down to their cheapest Amazon price ever. So head over to the sale, these may not last long.

#7: inflatable paddle board

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Stand-up paddle boards are never cheap, but the price on this one has been knocked down by $15o today on Woot. This comes with the inflatable board, a fin, a paddle, and air pump, and has great reviews on Amazon. The best part, you can deflate it so it will easily store pretty much anywhere when you’re not using it. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so go paddle over to this sale before it’s gone.

#8: $100 uber gift card

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can get this $100 Uber gift card for just $80 from Walmart, while supplies last. Use the money you save to tip your drivers.

#9: silicone spoons

Image: Amazon

You can perch your spoons on the edge of your pots or pans with this silicone lazy spoon and ladle set. They can sustain heat up to 500 degrees, and will stop you from dirtying a spoon rest. The set is just $12 today, which isn’t the lowest, but is a couple bucks off the usual price.

#10: outlander collector boxes

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pick up the first two season of the insanely-popular Outlander series from today’s one-day Amazon sale. Complete with an engraved flask, the soundtrack, a ton of bonus features, exclusive photographs, and a keepsake box, the Ultimate Collection is the best deal, at around $30 off today.

Advertisement

If that’s a little too much for your taste, a Blu-ray of season one, is also on sale for just $14.