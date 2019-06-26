Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 moen faucets

Amazon’s opening the discount floodgates on Moen faucets today, even those fancy ones that can be turned on and off hands-free. A bunch of them are up to $80 off their average prices. If you’re looking to update your kitchen with some fancy new gear, this is a good time to buy.



Faucets start at $65 and go all the way up to $288. Just don’t take too long, since these discounts will disappear by the end of day.

#2 audible

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, and you have Prime,you can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99. This is the rare Audible offer that’s open to people who used to subscribe to Audible, so if you took advantage of a previous promotion, you should still be able to sign up for this one as long as you aren’t a current member.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

#3 sceptre tvs

I’ll level with you...there’s nothing particularly special about these Sceptre TVs. They don’t have HDR, there’s no smart functionality to speak of, and they don’t have anything I’d describe as a memorable industrial design.



But for all the things that they aren’t, what they are are cheap screens that you can use to watch shows. Like, very cheap. Cheaper than Black Friday cheap (we actually posted them at the time, and they’re all $10-$20 less expensive now).



Just note that the 55" model is 4K, the 50" is 1080p, and the 32" is 720p.

#4 thermoworks dot

The ThermoWorks Thermapen has long been everyone’s favorite meat thermometer, but in the realm of probe thermometers, the brand’s DOT reigns supreme. And thanks to a Fourth of July sale, the DOT is down to its Black Friday price of $34 — so long as you don’t mind buying it in red, white, or blue.



The DOT is extremely accurate and easy to use; just set your target temperature, insert the probe into whatever’s cooking, and wait for the beep. Your dinner has never been so impeccably cooked.

#5 perry ellis

Guys, it’s time to stock up on new styles for summer from Perry Ellis’ 4th of July Sale. Right now, everything on their site—from suits to casuals tees and pants—are 40% off, and you can snag an extra 50% off sale styles as well. No code is necessary to snag these prices, the discount will automatically apply in your cart. You look more stylish already.



#6 Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood seems like it’s going to take Wolfenstein to new levels of absurdity, and Amazon currently has preorders of the Deluxe Edition marked down to $33 for every available platform, or only $3 more than the standard edition.



In addition to some skins and weapons, the main selling point of the deluxe edition is the Buddy Pass, which lets you play the entire game in Co-Op mode online with a friend, even if they don’t own the game themselves. So find a buddy, and get ready to kick some Nazi ass.

#7 bungee lock

Need to strap down something on your bike rack? Pick up a $1 Master Lock SteelCor Bungee. This 32-inch X 9.5mm steelcor bungee is sold out right now, but you can still order it. Pro-tip: Do the no-rush shipping to get a $1 digital credit, so you’ll be basically buying this thing with the change in your pocket. I mean... that’s what I did.



#8 anker USB-c dongles

In the hopefully not-too-distant future, everything will just plug straight into USB-C, and all will be good with the world. Until then, if you own a laptop or tablet that only has USB-C ports, you’re probably going to need a hub to plug in old flash drives, hard drives, monitors, and other legacy peripherals.



This week on Amazon, you can save on your choice of four different Anker USB-C hubs for $21 or less. They all offer their own recipe of ports, but they features some combination of HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C power passthrough, and SD card readers.

#9 cat trees and condos

FEANDREA Cat Trees Gold Box | Amazon

Grab your owner and get their approval of what cat tree will suit their needs. You can choose from a variety of different FEANDREA Cat Trees and Condos thanks to this Amazon Gold Box. If you only have one furry owner, you might be able to get away with buying the smaller condo. If your house is overrun with cat rulers, give them the 58" cat tree as a peace offering.

#10 wifi extender

Wi-Fi range extenders aren’t a networking cure-all, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $15, why not give this one a try? Just clip the on-page coupon to get the deal at checkout.

