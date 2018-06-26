Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: instant pot plus

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for the best price of the year as part of an Amazon Gold Box deal.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is $30 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since last year’s Cyber Monday, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

#2: qi battery pack

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s newest battery pack has a Qi charging pad built right in, and you can get it for $30 today with promo code KINJA081, the first deal we’ve seen on it.



So, why would you want a Qi pad in your battery? Obviously, it means that if you forget your charging cable when you head out, the battery isn’t just an expensive paperweight. But it also means you can use it around as an everyday Qi charger, whereas most USB battery packs gather dust in a drawer save for a few occasions per year.

#3: thermapen mk4

Graphic: ThermoWorks

Fourth of July barbecues are just around the corner, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with an exclusive discount on our readers’ favorite meat thermometer: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colorways, rather than the 10 you can choose from today. It’s only valid through Wednesday though, so don’t let the deal overcook.

#4: hydro flask sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now until the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale, so drink up.

#5: 6 nights in thailand

Photo: Rafa Prada (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom about visiting southeast Asia is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was also cheap to get there?



TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) is offering six night trips to Bangkok and Phuket starting at just $779, including airfare, hotels, and a flight between the cities. Prices vary by departure airport and date, but you do have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels and itinerary, including adding extra nights if you wish.

#6: Biolite campstove

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

First, find some sticks just laying on the ground, then toss them into the stove and light them on fire. Built in fans kindle the flames and make them hot enough to cook with. And oh yeah, there’s also a USB port that’s powered by the heat of the flame that can charge your phone. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.

Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It also weighs two pounds, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag. Get it for an all-time low $78 at REI Garage, while supplies last, for a limited time.

Shane looked at the CampStove 2 for Gear, and while that model includes a built-in battery pack, a camp light, and a few other enhancements, I don’t think any of them are worth the price premium during this promotion.

#7: solar-powered lights

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mpowerd’s inflatable, solar-powered LED camping lights are a stylish alternative to LuminAid, and you can save big on several different models in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The $11 Luci EMRG is the smallest of the bunch and can go into a mode that flashes white and red light in emergencies. The $15 Luci Lux and Luci Outdoor are basically identical, but the former has a warm bulb and frosted exterior (perfect for simulating a dinner candle), while the latter is more utilitarian. And finally, the $25 Luci Color can glow in four different colors, making it a great accent light.

Just remember that these prices are only available today, so order yours before the sun sets on the deal.

#8: $24 civ IV

Civilization VI made some major changes in its summer update, and you can pick up the game for $24 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon lists it as the Mac version, but all you’re really buying here is a Steam code, so it’ll work on PC as well. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

#9: gunnar glasses

While Gunnar glasses are marketed towards gamers, they can be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone that spends their day staring at a screen. The problem is that they’re typically pretty expensive, and rarely go on sale. Today though, a bunch of different options are on sale starting at $30 for computer glasses, or even less for regular sunglasses. Just select your preferred style at checkout.

#10: dog bed

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your pups enjoy burrowing under blankets, you can treat them to this discounted Serta dog bed with a hooded canopy from Woot. This bed is 25" circle and ideal for dogs up to 35 pounds. For easy clean-up, the bed cover is removable and machine washable. It’ll cost you just 20 bones today, which is about $20 less than its Amazon price.