#1 audible

Screenshot: Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

#2 levi’s gold box

For today only, Amazon is lowering the price on a number of Levi’s jeans, jackets and accessories, for both men and women. Whether you’re looking to add a jean jacket to your repertoire, or replace your jeans with that unsightly hole with a new pair with a fashionable hole, this sale will likely have you covered.



Just remember, these prices are exclusive to Prime members, and will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So act fast.

#3 aerogarden

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

We aren’t all meant to be gardeners, and that’s fine. But the joy of eating food and herbs that you grew yourself is something everyone should enjoy, and that’s where the AeroGarden comes in. Utilizing LED grow lights, plant pods, and warnings to add more water, AeroGardens can grow your favorite herbs and vegetables year-round, indoors, even if you’re a serial plant killer.



Today on Amazon, you can grow six pods at once with the Harvest 360 for just $75, upgrade to the Harvest 360 Elite (which adds an LCD screen with more information) for $110, or opt for the larger Ultra model, which can grow seven pods, for $120. Those are all all-time low prices, but they’re only available today, so harvest these deals while they’re ripe.

#4 switch stand

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $9, down from the usual $12.



When folded up, it’s small enough to fit into most Switch cases, so you can pull it out at the coffee shop, on the plane, and whenever else you might want to play the Switch in comfort.

#5 instant pot egg tray

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Silicone Egg Bite Tray | $8 | Amazon

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.



Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



#6 philips hue starter kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A well-designed Philips Hue system isn’t just lighting for your home; it’s a creative canvas that allows you to design unique lighting concepts and incorporate other smart services in some surprising ways.



If you still haven’t hopped aboard the Hue train, the current generation starter kit (which includes four bulbs and a Hub to control them) is down to $140 on Amazon after clipping the coupon, within $5 of the best price the site’s ever listed. Individual bulbs usually sell for about $40 each, so you’re basically saving on bulbs, and getting the Hub for free with this deal.

#7 smart garage prime day bundle

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the idea of letting delivery drivers into your front door to deliver packages sounded intriguing, but a little too creepy, could letting them into your garage instead change your mind?



That’s the premise behind Amazon Key Garage, which you can opt into in select markets with this MyQ smart garage door opener, available with a bundled Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. The camera is optional for garage delivery, but if you want to be able to watch your packages get delivered, the two will work together to alert you and send a live video when your stuff gets dropped off.

The smart garage door opener currently costs $50 on its own, so this bundle is like getting the camera for just $50, down from its current price of $90, or its usual price of $120. And yes, you can use both devices completely independently, and without opting into Amazon Key. The smart garage door opener has obvious benefits beyond just package delivery, and the cloud camera can go anywhere in your home.

#8 true wireless headphones

Photo: Amazon

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $33 (with promo code KINJASWM), it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

#9 aquaphor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



#10 thermacell mosquito repeller

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, Fiesta Red | $16 | Amazon | Clip $1.50 coupon

It is that dreaded time of year. Mosquitoes are out to ruin your summer. If you’ve got that sweet blood that they seem to love so much, you’re going to want to grab a Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller while it is on sale. You can keep it outside on your deck or patio for 15 feet of protection, or bring it with you on a camping trip. The fiesta red model is about $8 off when you clip the $1.50 coupon.