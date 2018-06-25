Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: 10' lightning cable

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.



That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.

#2: greenworks sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Greenworks’ 80V cordless lawn tools will make you wonder why you ever used gas-powered appliances, and several of them are on sale, today only.



Included in the deal are a pair of blowers, a couple of string trimmers, a pole saw, a hedge trimmer, and the pièce de résistance: a 21" lawnmower. These are some of GreenWorks’ most powerful tools, and should provide a comparable experience to gas-powered alternatives, but without the noise, smell, and maintenance.

Just note that some tools include a battery in the box, and others do not, so be sure to buy a battery (also on sale) if you need one.

#3: soundCore spirit

Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

#4: $200 sennheiser hd 6xx

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

#5: reebok sale

Screenshot: Reebok

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff in

#6: brother printer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

#7: 4k monitors

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t yet upgraded to a 4K monitor, today’s the day to fix that.



Two different LG UHD displays are down to within $1 of their best prices ever today on Amazon. For $297, this 27" IPS display includes FreeSync for optimized gaming performance with AMD cards, as well as the ability to do multiple picture-in-picture modes to simulate multiple monitors on a single display.

For professional users, this display includes everything you see above, plus an improved RGB color gamut (99%+) and USB-C support, which means a single cable to a compatible laptop can handle video transfer and charging. If you plug in your laptop several times per day, that little convenience can make a big difference.

#8: delta shower head

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option for just $19. That’s not an all-time low, but it is a few bucks less than it’s been selling for over the last month or so.

#9: doom

Doom [PS4] | $15 | Amazon

Doom [Xbox One] | $15 | Amazon

The most recent Doom game is...exactly what you’d expect it to be, which is mostly a good thing. If it’s been on your wishlist, it’s back down to $15 on Amazon for Xbox One, and PS4, an all-time low.

#10: lodge cast iron wok

Image: Amazon

This cast iron Lodge wok has a flat bottom so it will work well on most stoves, and it will make stir frying your dinner even faster and easier than it already is. $39 is the best price we’ve seen in over a year, and a solid discount from the usual $50.