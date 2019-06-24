Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 laptop and accessory gold box

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PCs and accessories. Inside, you’ll find Wacom tablets, convertible laptops, mouse pads, mesh networks, and more all marked down to great low prices.



For example, an Alienware M15 laptop with a 144hz display, 512 SSD, and RTX 2060 graphics is down to just $1,515, an all time low or about $300 less than average.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

#2 refurb graphics cards

Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a few options from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Choose from refurbished GTX 1070 Ti and 1080 TI graphics cards, from MSI and EVGA.



Whether you want to eek out more gaming performance or need to edit a big video project, you’ll want a seriously powerful graphics card. And while these are last year’s models, they should be powerful enough for most of us.

Amazon says these products “works and looks like new” and comes with a 90-day warranty.

Just remember that this is a rare discount on these refurbished graphics cards, these prices are only available today, and there’s a small chance they could sell out. So do your soul-searching quickly before this deal disappears.

#3 under desk elliptical

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical has the added benefit of being able to connect to your smartphone’s fitness apps to keep track of your daily burn.



This price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. However since it’s a Gold Box, this deal ends tonight.

#4 amazon cloud cam

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

#5 smart locks

Smart locks are low key <chuckles> one of the best smart home improvements you can make. You can get into your house without a key! You can potentially let in trusted delivery drivers! You can give your dog walker or overnight Airbnb guest a code!



Now, you can save on your choice of lock from Kwikset, Schlage, and more during Home Depot’s one-day smart lock sale. Have you tried any of these in your own home? Let us know in the comments.

#6 smart plug

I posit that the best use for a smart plug is to control string lights. And unless we’re talking about a Christmas tree, those lights are almost surely set up outdoors, where regular smart plugs aren’t really designed to go.



Enter this dual-outlet outdoor smart plug from TP-Link. Featuring two smart weather resistant outlets that you can control independently, it’ll let you turn your lights (or anything else outdoors) on and off with your smartphone or your voice. Get it for just $30 today after clipping the $5 coupon.

#7 Chewy Treats Sale

Did you wake up today to the sound of your cat or dog begging for treats? Same. Like clockwork, our furry best friends know exactly when they’re supposed to get a treat. If you’re running low on treats, stock up now while Chewy is having a huge blow out sale on hundreds of different cat and dog treats. You can purchase treats from Meow Mix, Blue Buffalo, American Journey, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Wellness, and more. The 30 to 50% off discount will be applied at checkout.



#8 mario maker 2

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $52 right now for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen so far. Note: Discount shown at checkout.



That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s as good as you can hope for. Let’s a-go.



#9 Tide Pods

There is one thing in life that is always guaranteed: laundry. No matter what, you’re always going to have dirty clothes. Detergent doesn’t always come cheap, which is why you’re going to want to snag this discount. If you sign up for Subscribe & Save on Tide Pods, you will save 20% on your first subscription. That really adds up when you think about how many loads of laundry you do every week. If you have kids, then you know discounts on detergent are actual lifesavers. To get the deal, you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save on any of these eligible products, but you can always cancel after your first delivery.



#10 amazon snacks & PAntry

Amazon sells a ton of its own private label food now, and everything we’ve tried—from coffee to trail mix to coconut oil—has been pretty good. If you’re a Prime member, you can try any of the above, and more, for 20% off right now.



You can see all of the available deals here, just note that the 20% Prime discount isn’t reflected on the product page, but you’ll see the final price at checkout.