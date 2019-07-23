Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 ghost in the shell

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $39, which is a new all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!



#2 asics

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Run over to Amazon to find a great deal on Men’s and Women’s ASICS running shoes. Both pairs of ASICS Gel-Venture 5 shoes are just $48 in all available colors and sizes. These outdoor-ready, rubber sole sneakers are ready to help you achieve your running/fitness goals this summer.



These are the best prices we’ve seen in over a year. Be sure to pick up a pair quickly, before these prices are kicked to the curb.

#3 hp instant ink

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.



Advertisement

If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2655, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Advertisement

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



#4 hepa air purifier

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fall allergies are just around the corner, and household allergens like dust and pet dander don’t take any seasons off. So if you’re feeling sniffly, this True HEPA air purifier could be the answer for just $64.



Advertisement

The Germ Guardian AC4825 combines a charcoal filter, a true HEPA filter, and a germ-killing UV-light to scrub germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens from the air in your bedroom (0r whatever small-to-medium-sized room you’d like).

This model has been around for a long time, and has garnered a 4.2 star rating on over 9,000 reviews, but it’s never been cheaper than it is today. In fact, $64 would be a terrific price for any True HEPA air purifier; most in that price range feature cheaper “HEPA-like” filters.

#5 camping set

Photo: Walmart

Want to take a camping trip before summer ends, but don’t have, uh, any camping gear? Walmart is packaging up a four-person tent, two sleeping bags, two pillows, two foam sleeping mats, two chairs, two dry bags, a lantern, and a carry-all bag from Ozark Trail, all for just $89.



Advertisement

Once it gets delivered, you basically just have to provide food, water, and a campsite to enjoy a night out under the stars. A wood-burning camp stove that charges your phone would be cool, but it’s probably optional.

#6 8bitdo

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

8Bitdo Wireless USB Bluetooth Adapter | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Use your PS4 or Xbox controller with your Switch or retro console with this $18 8Bitdo adapter. It’s pretty simple, you plug it into your console, sync your controller with the adapter and you’re off to the races.

Why spend $60 on a new Switch Pro controller if you already own a modern, Bluetooth controller? (Better still, Xbox controllers are more comfortable than any Switch controller I’ve ever used.)

Advertisement

This is a rare (albeit small) discount on this particular gadget. Make sure to pick this up before the coupon on the page is all used up. Happy gaming!

#7 free people

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.



#8 cat shower caddy

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Look at this cat caddy, you don’t really need it, but you do. Any cat lover would be delighted to hang this Cat Shower Caddy in their bathroom. Sure, this cat looks like he knows all of your dirty secrets. But he won’t actually tell anyone, he’ll just judge you silently. The shower caddy is $39 right now, which is $10 off on the Urban Outfitters website.



#9 ue boom 3

Photo: Gizmodo

Full stop, the UE Boom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It’s waterproof. It floats. It sounds amazing. It’s easy to use. And not for nothing, it looks beautiful.



Today on Amazon, all four colors are marked down to $120, matching an all-time low price. I suggest buying two, or three, or up to 150, because they can all be synced together to play the same audio in perfect harmony.

#10 coleman cooler

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Coleman Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler | $45 | Walmart

If you’re looking for a huge cooler for your next camping trip or tailgate, look no further. Coleman has you covered. The 120-Qt. Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler is only $45 at Walmart. It can hold 190 cans and is supposed to keep ice cold for up to five days in 90-degree weather. It has two-way holding straps to make lugging this giant thing around much easier.