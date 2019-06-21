Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: JAPANESE SUNSCREEN

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $15 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $9. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

#2: ROBOVAC

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $200.



The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

#3: PENGUIN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take a total of 80% off a selection of apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OP20. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



#4: BACKCOUNTRY

Image: Backcountry

This land is your land, and if you plan to get out and see some of it this summer, you should first pay a visit to Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale. You’ll find gear and apparel for up to 40% off, and it’s your right to take advantage of these low prices on brands like The North Face, Patagonia, prAna, Nike, Hydro Flask, and more. Now those are some deals worthy of fireworks.



#5: LEGO HARRY POTTER

Screenshot: Amazon

Pick up LEGO Harry Potter: Collection (Nintendo Switch) for just $30, right now. Regularly priced at $40, this is a solid deal on the LEGO version of Harry Potter’s struggle with Voldemort... and puberty.



Admittedly, this comes at a weird time when a free Harry Potter game was just released. But one can never have too much magic in their lives, right?

#6: ADIDAS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy this summer. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Cloudfoam style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Comfort Slides. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.



#7: REI

Screenshot: REI

Fourth of July is still a few weeks away, but REI is already popping the sale fireworks with discounts on all of your favorite outdoor gear.



The biggest discounts are generally going to be on REI’s own products, including the Passage 2 backpacking tent and the REI Camp Roll table, in addition to a ton of apparel.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Black Hole duffels, reader-favorite Hydro Flask drinkware, and summer-ready swimwear from a variety of great brands.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



#8: LUCKY

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale’s lucky streak is over.



#9: RAZER MOUSE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you play a ton of different games, does it really make sense to use the same mouse? If you think about it, it makes little sense that we rely on the same peripherals for the different game play applications seen in MMO and FPS games. This discounted Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, however, can adapt to whatever game you throw at it.



What makes it different is the 3 interchangeable side plates with 2, 7 and 12-button configurations. You can use each side plate to match the game you’re playing. Better still, it has the 16000 DPI optical sensor found in other Razer mice... plus RGB lighting.

It’s currently at its lowest price ever, matching the discount we saw during Black Friday. For some perspective, its $18 more expensive on Amazon.

#10: VINCE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vince makes apparel that’s maddeningly, effortlessly simple yet cool. How do they do it?! Well, now you can find out thanks to flash sales on men’s and women’s Vince clothing and shoes, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. Shop a selection of practical, stylish tops, pants, dresses, slides, and more, and finally pull off that I’m-not-trying-that-hard-but-I-look-incredible look once and for all.