#1: $15 off $75 ebay orders

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not quite as enticing as some other eBay sitewide deals, but today’s $15 off $75 offer (with promo code PSUPERSUMMER) still is still worth a look. Unfortunately, it excludes game consoles and laptops, in addition to the usual gift cards and paper money, so no discounted Nintendo Switches this time.



That said, you could use it to save on a new Dyson vacuum, video games and gadgets from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, Nintendo’s Labo robot kit, rarely-discounted AirPods, World Cup jerseys, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to hit the $75 minimum and use promo code PSUPERSUMMER at checkout. Remember, this sale ends at 10PM ET tonight.

#2: 75" 4k tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal for you today.



This 75" Sceptre is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. And at just $900 (plus $20 if you get it shipped, rather than picking up from a store), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

#3: office furniture

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you work in an office, Amazon wants to sell you something to make those eight hours of your day a little more comfortable.



Today only, a whole bunch of Eureka office products are on sale, including several attractive standing desk risers, a standing desk mat, a monitor arm, and an adjustable footrest for when you want to sit down. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, and remember that these prices are only available today.

#4: sperry sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Today marks the official start of summer (though, we all know it’s been here for a while now), and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with their Semi-Annual Sale, taking up to 50% off hundreds of shoes, t-shirts, dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, and more.

#5: gtx 1080 mini

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$500 for this ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Mini isn’t just a good deal relative to inflated crypto-mining prices; it’s actually the best price ever on this card, dating back to before the GPU shortage. Needless to say, it’s a beast, but can still fit into relatively small cases.

#6: yahama receiver

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This refurbished 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and five HDMI inputs (plus two outputs), and Woot’s marked it down to $350 today, one of the best deals we’ve seen on a receiver with Atmos support, which is the future of home theater audio.

#7: robotic vacuum

Photo: Amazon

Life’s too short for vacuuming, but luckily, it’s pretty easy and cheap to pawn that particular chore off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79 vacuum has solid reviews, and is extremely affordable today at $170. You can even control it from your phone, which is pretty rare in this price range.

#8: bidet

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which doesn’t make any sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $41 with promo code 25KINJACLEAN. That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $41 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

#9: north face sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be Spring already (Hey, 70 degree NYC weather, nice to see you), but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Backcountry is marking down a bunch of The North Face styles including outerwear, accessories, and shoes. Pick up a great coat or pair of boots and save them for next winter.

#10: zelda encylopedia

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to an all-time low $48 today, from its usual $60+. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.