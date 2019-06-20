Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Logitech Gold Box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s big Amazon Gold Box is chock-full of popular Logitech peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers, a webcam and work and gaming mice, including the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset, one of the most used headsets in the Overwatch League.



Want one of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here, too. As well as the first big discount on the new Logitech G635 headset.

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

#2: Kindle

Photo: Amazon

A new Kindle Oasis with adjustable color temperature is out next month, and that means you can score the previous generation model, which is otherwise identical, at a rare discount.



Starting at $200 for 8GB (down from $250), the Oasis is IPX8 waterproof, has physical page turning buttons (an underrated luxury!), the biggest screen of any Kindle, and an adaptive front light built from an array of 25 LEDs, compared to just five on the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s a splurge, sure, but if you love reading on a Kindle, it could be a worthwhile one before this model sells out completely.

#3: Activewear Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes activewear now, and they really want you to give it a try with today’s sale.



Inside, you’ll find shorts, leggings, shirts, jackets, and more from Peak Velocity and Core 10, Amazon’s in-house apparel brands. A lot of the stuff is even available in multiple colors, once you click through to the individual product page, and some are also eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe system.

#4: AIRPODS 2

Photo: Adam Clark Estes ((Gizmodo)

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s the first time Amazon’s discounted the new models with the Qi case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $180 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen.

#5: STAMPS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Buying stamps IRL sucks. Either you have to stand in line at the post office for hours, or you have to go to a pharmacy or whatever and speak to an actual human (the horror!) to get them from their hiding place behind the counter. So let’s all collectively agree to buy stamps on Amazon from now on—emphasis on the “now,” because you can get this book of 40 Forever Stamps for just $22 today when you clip the 10% off coupon. Take this deal to your mailbox, and send it.



To be clear, Forever Stamps are currently priced at $.55, so you aren’t really saving any money compared to buying them at the post office; you’re just getting the added convenience of ordering online with Prime shipping.

#6: SIMPLISAFE

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been on the market for a home security system, but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money for a high-tech system or pay hefty monthly fees? We’ve got you covered. Right now you can get the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System for about 30% off, priced at $200 on Woot.



The SimpliSafe system comes with a base station, a keypad, three entry sensors, two motion sensors, a yard sign, and two window stickers. It is easy enough to set up on your own and does not come with a pesky monthly contract like some home security systems. There is a backup battery that will kick in during power outages for up to 24 hours of extra battery life. The SimpliSafe system was designed to detect the specific heat signatures of humans, so you won’t get alerts if there’s a dog on the monitor. Though, who wouldn’t want to know if there is a dog at their door?

#7: ANC HEADPHONES

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ latest noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code CUUY7C6C and when you clip the coupon on the page.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 30 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

#8: BAGGU

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are many things I don’t know in this life, but here’s one thing I’m sure of: I can never own enough BAGGU bags. Now, you too can experience the joy of BAGGU for a lot less than usual thanks to their annual Online Sample Sale, happing now.



A ton of the bag brand’s coveted classics are marked down by up to 60%, with a bunch of backpacks, totes, and wallets priced as low as $20 or less. I can personally vouch for this $20 grid-patterned Duck Bag, the $86 Drawstring Purse in either black or brown (I have both colors! It’s that good!), the $70 Cross Body Purse, and this 3D Zip Set of nylon pouches, not to mention, this smaller version of my beloved Standard BAGGU nylon sack. As for me, I’ll probably pick up a new backpack or tote, because I feel like I’m legally obligated to take advantage of these amazing prices (I’m not, but you get it). No matter which BAGGU you choose from this grab bag of deals, rest assured that you’re bagging something great.



#9: SANDAL SALE

Image: HauteLook

In case you hadn’t heard, ugly shoes are in. And right now, a whole bunch of truly hideous-but-trendy sandals, including cult favorite Chacos, are on sale at HauteLook. Both men and women can snag these outdoor sandals for under $70—normally, they go for over $100—in a range of cool/weird patterns (please, for me, purchase these pizza Chacos). Guys also have the rare opportunity to get their hands (feet?) on the OG ugly Tevas. Oh, and aside from fashion, they’re also really, really good for hiking, if you’re into that kind of thing.



#10: ROKU

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $49 today, which is a match for the lowest price we’ve seen this year, or about $10 less than usual.

