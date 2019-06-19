Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: SWeetnight

If you need a new mattress, whether for your own bed, your kid’s, or just a guest room, today’s the day to buy it. Several Sweetnight-brand mattresses are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, choose from 8" and 10" models that are 100% hybrid foam, just like the Caspers and Leesas of the world.



Rounding out the Gold Box are a few memory foam pillows (starting at $36) which you can customize by adding or removing foam. These prices are only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

#2: KATE SPADE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off sale. Use promo code BIGDEAL to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



#3: SMART SCALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

#4: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE

Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a Switch exclusive, and it’s out in a month with a cornucopia of your favorite characters. Everyone from Wolverine to the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Incredible Hulk are included as playable characters, and some of your favorite villains like Thanos, Green Goblin, and Kingpin also make appearances.



If that sounds like exactly what you need to scratch your post-Endgame itch, Prime members can preorder the game for $52 right now (discount shown at checkout).

#5: ANKER GOLD BOX

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too much charging gear (I don’t have a problem, I swear!), and Anker makes some of the best batteries, cables, and chargers out there.



Today on Amazon, you can save on a whole bunch of stuff at Gold Box-level prices. There are USB-C to Lightning cables! There are wireless chargers! There’s a USB charger with five ports! There’s a tiny battery pack with 10,000mAh of capacity! The highlights are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals. Just remember, these prices are only available today.

#6: Milwaukee TOOLS

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get 45% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a new power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can get Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $500 off.



#7: DYSON

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $170 if you’re okay with a refurbished model. This Woot price is $70 off what’s currently on Amazon, and one of the lowest we’ve seen.

#8: LUCKY BRAND

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s your lucky day. HauteLook is marking down a whole lot of Lucky Brand apparel for women, plus sizes included. Ladies can score tons of marked-down tops, jackets, dresses, and jeans. Shop now, before you luck (and these great prices) run out.



#9: nORTH FACE

Image: Backcountry

There’s no Supreme x North Face in here, but Backcountry’s past-season North Face sale is still full of great deals on winter and outdoor essentials alike. Hike over there for pages upon pages of coats, hats, pants, camping gear, and a whole lot more, all for up to 30% off. Priced as marked.



#10: Standing Desk

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to the all time low price of $50 (in the cherry wood color or black). This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.

