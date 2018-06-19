Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: gloomhaven

Update: Walmart also has it in stock for $140, if Amazon sells out.

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $133 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $200.



While it lasts though, Amazon will let you order the game for $133, with immediate Prime shipping. We posted this several weeks ago at $136 with a 2-5 week backorder, and it was a hit. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

#2: wireless speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need to fill a large backyard or house party with terrific sounding music? Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked the ”Deep Radiance” model down to $140 today, which is over $100 less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen.



If you don’t need your speaker to be quite that loud, the UE WONDERBOOM is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers (including the aforementioned MEGABOOM. Get a refurb for just $45 today with promo code KINJABOOM.

#3: yeti sale

Graphic: Erica Offutt

That’s right, a YETI sale. It happens so infrequently it’s hard to believe. But today, you can save 15% off (max $50) select YETI products from ebay when you enter promo code PLAYFUL15 at checkout. The sale includes the insanely popular YETI tumblers, some soft and hard coolers, accessories, and more. I expect some of the coolers to sell out, so if you’re the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.

#4: REader’s Favorite over-ear headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.

#5: apple watch

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

#6: soundbud slims

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

#7: 1tb ssd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $238, so go ahead and treat yourself.



h/t Travis Sanders

#8: dyson sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 15% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 15% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PLAYFUL15, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $179. Just don’t forget the code!

#9: marmot sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off a ton of gear from Marmot. Outerwear, layering pieces, tents, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

#10: bioshock

Bioshock: The Collection [PC] | $15 | Humble

Whether you’ve played all the Bioshock games, or somehow missed out during the last console generation, the remastered Bioshock Collection is a fantastic deal at an all-time low $15 on PC. That gets you three excellent games, plus all of their DLC, including the essential Minerva’s Den.