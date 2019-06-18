Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Goodthreads Men’s Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 75 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



Advertisement

I own a couple of shirts from Goodthreads (unfortunately, none that are included in this particular sale), and I’ve found them to be great, especially for the $20 or so that I paid for each.

Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question!

#2 Pressure Washers

Photo: Amazon

A pressure washer is one of the most viscerally satisfying products you can own, and four highly rated options from Simpson are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, in addition to a big, honkin’ generator.



With one exception, these are all gas-powered pressure washers, rather the electric options we usually espouse. And while you’ll have to deal with more mechanical parts, exhaust fumes, and noise, the upshot is that these are really powerful pressure washers, including one that gets up to a skin-disintegrating 3300 PSI.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so check out these deals before they’re blasted away at the end of the day.

#3 anker dash cam

Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam raced into our bestsellers club after only a few decent discounts. I wrote all about my early impressions here, and we hope that it’s helped some of our readers who were involved in accidents, or at least let them capture some cool footage. Get yours today for just $51 by clipping the $5 coupon and using promo code ROAVCC66.



#4 fire emblem warriors

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kotaku

Fire Emblem’s entry in the Dynasty Warriors series has a lot going for it on the combat front, even if the story might leave Fire Emblem fans feeling left high and dry:



Fire Emblem Warriors lacks charm but compensates with spectacle. Battles are hectic and demand more concentration than other musou games. It never completely reconciles Fire Emblem’s tactical sensibilities and the Warriors’ series raw chaos but what does manages to coalesce is captivating.

If you were tempted to pick it up, but couldn’t justify the full $60 expenditure, it’s down to just $22 on Switch, which is about as cheap as full retail Switch games ever get.

#5 Adidas

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Extra 20% Off Sale | Adidas | Promo code JUNE20

It’s not a race, but you should definitely hurry over to Adidas to take advantage of an extra 20% off their already heavily discounted sale section. Use promo code JUNE20 to snag this deal on everything you need for your summer workouts, from sneakers to athletic apparel. You’ll feel like you scored a gold medal.



#6 cat & dog gold box

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a curious cat that seems to get into every little space you don’t want them to? You might need to give them a little extra stimulation. Thanks to the Forever Friends Cat & Dog Gold Box, you can get two cat toys for up to 50% off. You can choose from a feather toy with a built-in laser or an automatic laser pointer. Or you can get both, they are on sale after all.



Advertisement

Not every pet is active enough to play for hours, though. If your cat or dog does not like to play with toys, you can help them get extra comfy with an orthopedic bed. You can get a large grey memory foam bed for cheaper than ever. It is only $64 during the sale when you clip the $10 coupon on the page.

#7 panasonic eneloop batteries

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon’s running a rare on a set today. This $35 (normally $50) bundle includes 8 AA, 4 AAA batteries, and a charger.



The Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash.

Advertisement

This is the first discount we’ve seen all year and it matches the one we found during the holidays.

#8 overstock 4th of Jule sale

Photo: Overstock

Summer is (basically) here and that means 4th of July sales are kicking off. Instead of wasting money on cheap fireworks that will disappoint you, dive into the savings at Overstock’s 4th of July Blowout Sale. You can get up to 20% off select items and free shipping.



Advertisement

During this 4th of July sale, you can get 15% off select home decor, area rugs, furniture, garden and patio, and more. You can refresh your summer wardrobe with 20% off select shoes and clothing.

#9 target swimsuits

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Target famously makes the best, most affordable swimwear out there, and right now, you can dive into a deal to help you stock up for summer. When you buy one bathing suit for yourself or a member of your family, you’ll get a second one for half off. The promotion applies to over 2,000 suits for men, women, and kids, so the whole family can make a splash at the pool this summer. Just before to shop before this sale turns into a wash.



#10 toy story shoes

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re still not over the emotionally-devastating end of Toy Story 3, we’re right there with you. Woody, Buzz, and crew might be Bonnie’s toys now, but Andy will always have a special place in our hearts. It looks like Hot Topic totally agrees. Right now, you can get 30% off these new Woody and Buzz Lightyear inspired shoes. You can even get a pair of Pizza Planet sneakers as well if you prefer pizza over toys.

