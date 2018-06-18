Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: 4k Smart tv

You’d expect a $320 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 55" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain if you’re in the market.



#2: nebula projector

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the brand new Nebula Mars II just launched with a $100 discount.



Advertisement

The Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in. It’ll normally sell for $540, but since it just launched, you can save $100 today with promo code NEWMARS2.

#3: target redcard

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and 6/23, Target will send you a $25 off $100 coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, but with everything Target sells, you should have no trouble using it.

#4: pop chart lab

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Invincible Armors of Iron Man and Famous Ballparks. Enter the code SALESTICE at checkout to see your discount.

#5: cordless dyson v6

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Dyson V6 Origin transforms from a compact-but-powerful hand vacuum into a full length stick vac in seconds, and is of course completely cordless too. Dyson dominated the nominations for your favorite vacuum, and today’s price is solid, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.

#6: kershaw cyro knife

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be cut open? You could be that person with today’s Kershaw Cryo knife Gold Box. Prices vary a bit by color and blade length, but they’re all great deals, and in most cases, all-time low prices.

#7: egyptian cotton sheets

Image: Amazon

If it’s time to refresh your sheet collection, pick up a discounted set from this one-day Amazon sale. They have every possible size and nine color options to pick from, all 25% off.

Advertisement

They’re made of 100% Egyptian cotton, which means they’ll be more breathable and softer than less expensive sheet sets, and they’ll fit mattresses up to 22" deep. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t sleep on it!

#8: xbox live gold

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox Live Gold is basically a requisite add-on for your Xbox One, but don’t get suckered into paying the full $60. While supplies last, here’s an entire year for $44.

#9: kindle voya

Photo: Gizmodo

Amazon runs deals fairly often on the entry level Kindle and the Paperwhite, but is far stingier with discounts on the Kindle Voyage. If it’s been on your wishlist, you should absolutely pick it up for $50 off.



Advertisement

The Voyage isn’t that much better than the Paperwhite, all things considered, but the page turn “buttons” (really just pressure-sensitive areas) are a great touch, as is the ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts your backlight. If you love your Kindle and use it every day, it could be worth the upgrade.

#10: new nintendo 2ds xl

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Walmart’s marked that down to a $130 today (both black/turquoise and white/orange), which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles, or Super Smash Bros., because who wants to wait for December?