Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: PowerPort

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 2 fills a specific, but very unique niche in the charging landscape. It’s a 60W USB-C charger (the same as a 13" MacBook Pro charger) with two ports. Plug something into one of them, and you’ll get the full 60W over one port. Plug two things in, and they’ll both output 30W, which is still enough to charge most laptops (not to mention Switches, tablets, and phones), albeit more slowly.



Normally $55, it’s on sale for $44 right now, the first deal we’ve ever seen on the thing.

#2: Wayfair

Image: Wayfair

You only have three days to save on a whole lot of home goods from Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale. Snag up to 70% off everything from outdoor furniture, bedding, area rungs, storage solution, wall art and much, much more. Just be quick about picking out your selections; your chance to make your home summer-ready will be out the door soon.



#3: CAST IRON

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, and you can choose from multiple colors, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

#4: AERIE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Aerie is most well known for very well-made, highly affordable underwear, but the brand is so much more than that. Right now, you can get your taste of Aerie’s collection of apparel — including some cozy sweaters and tees, stylish activewear, sweats, and pajamas, plus swimwear and yes, bras and bralettes — for 60% off. (Unfortunately, undies aren’t included in the sale.) So snag some new stuff for summer; these styles will serve you well through the impending warmer months and beyond.



#5: LAWN CARE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn healthy. Choose from plant food, a Blossom 7 smart watering controller, tools, weed preventers and killers, and more from brands like Roundup, Scotts, and Miracle-Gro.



Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at just $4. So, make sure to check out the main Amazon page to see all of your options.

#6: AMAZONBASICS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You know how Amazon makes/sells everything nowadays? Well, a whole bunch of those, specifically home goods, are discounted by 15% right now. Choose from patio lights, light bulbs, power strips, and refrigerator filters...



Advertisement

Nothing here is particularly exciting, but you probably had a few of these on your to-buy list, and you might as well save money while you check a few things off. Just make sure you use the promo code ABHOME at checkout.

#7: MACBOOK PRO

Photo: Apple

Apple’s brand spankin’ new MacBook Pros (hopefully) fixed the line’s longstanding keyboard reliability issues, and of course, they’re plenty fast too.



If you were waiting on a deal to pick one up, Amazon’s currently taking $150 off the 13" model, and $200 off the 15". The deals are available in both Silver and Space Gray, and you can get the 13" with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Amazon doesn’t currently have the 512GB 15" in stock, unfortunately.

#8: URBAN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Need new clothes, but don’t want to spend all your dough? Browse through Urban Outfitters’ updated sale section, which now features over 1,400 new items for men, women, and home that are all less than $20. This deal will only last for one more day, though, so start sifting through for the stuff you’ll wear all summer long.



#9: XBOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Target’s offering up your choice of Xbox One S 1TB bundles, plus a copy of either Battlefield V or NBA 2K19, and a $50 gift card for just $250. That’s a solid bargain which could give you another game, or a spare controller for the price of that disc-less model.



#10: V-MODA

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the gunmetal version is down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.

