Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: wayfair clearance sale

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Even if you don’t need new stuff for your house, you’ll definitely find something you want in this huge Wayfair sale. All weekend long, they’re taking up to 70% off patio furniture, area rugs, mattresses, decor, living room furniture, kitchen stuff, and more.

Advertisement

There are thousands of products to pick from so head over to Wayfair and check it all out for yourself.

#2: 4k monitor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $360, within a couple bucks of the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

#3: ssd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An SSD is the best upgrade you can buy for your computer, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. This 256GB model from HP is down to just $55 right now on Walmart, so go ahead and make the switch. You could also throw it (or your discarded hard drive) into a cheap enclosure to use it as external storage.

#4: 3d Printer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any inkling that you might be interested in 3D printing, these Monoprice deal is as good as it gets. Score their v2 entry-level mini printer for just $175 with promo code MINI25, while they last. Or, if you want a larger build area and much finer resolution (.02mm vs. .1mm), the Ultimate model is $220 off as well with promo code ULT220, bringing it down to $480.



Advertisement

Our deal researcher Corey is our resident 3D printing expert, and he had this to say about a similar Monoprice printer.

I own that. I think it is the best starter 3D printer available. Prints ABS, PLA, Copoly, and several other filaments. Expect to tweak it to get the results you want, but also expect more capabilities than its price warrants.

#5: waterproof speaker

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Amazon’s marked it down to $75 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. You even get to pick from four different designs.

#6: nespresso vertuo

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to $100 refurbished on Woot today, complete with the latest Aeroccino milk frother. That’s over $75 less than buying it new, and a great upgrade if you’re used to Keurig-style coffee.

#7: my pillow

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My Pillow makes our readers’ favorite pillows, and Amazon’s is offering a rare deal today that should help your wallet rest easy.



Advertisement

For $55 (queen) or $60 (king), you’ll get two My Pillows with either medium fill, firm fill, or one of each. That’s not much more than you’d normally expect to pay for one of these pillows. These aren’t exactly the same as the pillows that won our Co-op—they’re gusseted, meaning there’s a piece of fabric stretching around the edge of the pillow, rather than the top and bottom being sewn into each other—but the patented fill is the same.

#8: trip to portugal & spain

Photo: Henrique Ferreira ( Unsplash)

If The Big Tapa has you pining for a trip for the Iberian Peninsula, this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel is worth a look.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at $1,999 per person (with promo code TZWCPR), you’ll get roundtrip flights into Lisbon and out of Madrid, plus hotel nights and breakfasts in all of the following cities:

2 nights Lisbon

2 nights Seville

3 nights Torremolinos

1 night Granada

2 nights Madrid

Of course, all of your transfers are included, as our the services of an English-speaking tour guide, plus lunch and four dinners with wine, and more. Prices vary by your departure airport and date, but promo code TZWCPR will take $400 off per person, no matter where or when you leave.

#9: coleman sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, camping chairs and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $130 (even this 6-person instant tent). A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

#10: socks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of merino wool Darn Tough Hunter Socks for $36 on MassDrop, compared to the $24 you’d normally pay for a single pair. You can also add $2 at checkout to upgrade to extra cushioning, or an over-the-calf version.