We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 gamecube controller

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $37 today, or $40 if you really want purple.

#2 vega

Right now, you can save some cash on a number of plant-based Vega protein powders thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Depending on the size you pick, you can get up to 50% off retail.



People who know more than I do say that Vega is like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package. Plus, it’s vegan, so all of my future ex-girlfriends don’t have to hesitate.

Just remember, like all Gold Box deals, these discounts will only last until the end of day, or until sold out. So make sure to check out the main page to see all of your options.

#3 dog harness

Just in time for National Take Your Dog to Work Day, you can get your dog a brand new harness. The Rabbitgoo Dog Harness has over 6,600 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. It has four adjustable straps, which makes it a perfect fit for a wide range of dogs of all sizes. Right now, you can get four sizes on sale and the large harness is cheaper than ever.



You can get S through XL harnesses on sale using the promo code 35YSRU3Z. The small green harness and medium green harness are both $14. The large black harness is $11 when you clip the 10% coupon and use the promo code. The extra large green harness, which fits dogs up to 135 pounds, is also $14.

#4 thinkgeek

This year, we said our goodbyes to Game of Thrones, the original Avengers, the Defenders, and, now, we say goodbye to ThinkGeek. As Gamestop prepares to absorb the beloved bastion of nerdom, ThinkGeek is having a “moving” sale.



Grab geeky t-shirts, a giant sword, or a mug to show off your loyalties, whether it be Lannister, Stark, Gryffindor, or Avenger.

Just make sure to use the MOVINGDAY code during checkout to get the discount. Be warned, all sales are final.

Good-night, sweet ThinkGeek; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

#5 eufy robovac

We’ve lost count of how many robotic vacuums Anker’s come out with over the last few years, but we do know that the brand new RoboVac 11S MAX is the most powerful model yet.



Boasting 2,000Pa of max suction power (up from 1,500 in the most recent RoboVac 30 models, and 1,000 in the original RoboVacs), it can handle your daily floor maintenance with ease. Naturally, being an Anker product, battery life is great at 100 minutes of continuous runtime, and its low profile 2.85" height allows it to scoot under sofas and other furniture where your regular vacuum rarely ventures.

Today’s $200 price tag is essentially a launch discount from the usual $270, so get it while you can, and spend your vacuuming time doing something you actually enjoy.

#6 clear the rack

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 17,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these on-trend Chacos, hike-friendly Smartwool socks, TOPMAN suits that are perfect for summer weddings, or a pair of Frye pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

#7 anker Powerport

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



Today’s deal actually includes a bonus 6' USB-C PowerLine II cable that you can use with the Atom to charge any USB-C powered device. The bundle normally costs $42, but our readers can get it for $32 with promo code KINJACM2.

While you’re at it, grab a really nice USB-C to Lightning cable on sale, and combine it with this charger to charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed.

#8 anker flashlight

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $20.



To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, this has 900. Don’t look directly at it.

Just use promo code ANKERLC90 to get this deal before it goes dark.

The smaller, 300 lumen LC30 is also on sale today for $8, thought it uses AAA batteries, rather than a rechargeable.

#9 philips norelco

While it’s not as good as some other OneBlade deals we’ve seen, this Amazon discount is a solid chance to save on our favorite shaving product ever.

For a limited time, you can get a OneBlade for $30 on Amazon, down from the usual $35. The included blade should last you at least 4 months according to Philips, but I’ve used them for over a year with seemingly no ill effects.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, we shared our thoughts about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

#10 wayfair

You’re about to be spending a lot of time outdoors, so upgrade your deck before summer officially hits with Wayfair’s Deck Refresh Sale event. You’ll save up to 65% off deck dining, seating, rugs, and storage—basically everything you need to make your outdoor space feel as nice as inside. So don’t miss out on your chance to make your backyard the best in the neighborhood for less.

