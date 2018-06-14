Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Clear the Rack

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices. Nearly 15,000 items are included in the sale, so dive in!

#2: Splatoon 2

Screenshot: Amazon

Splatoon 2 is Nintendo’s best multiplayer game for the Switch (at least until Mario Tennis Aces comes out next week), so if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, it’s down to an all-time low $40 right now as a digital download.

#3: Sonos Refurbs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While they don’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 are still terrific sounding speakers that can sync up with each other for multi-room audio. Normally $149 and $249 respectively, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119 and and $199, the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock.

#4: Office Chair

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This office chair boasts a four star review average from over 2,000 customers on Amazon at its regular $85, but if you buy from Best Choice Products today with promo code BOSS15, it’ll only set you back $70. If you have a home office, go ahead and treat yourself.

#5: Cold Brew

Image: Amazon

This top-selling Takeya carafe makes 1 quart of highly concentrated, cold brew coffee without most of the acidity of traditionally-brewed coffee. After you clip the $2 off coupon, this is only $17 today, which means this thing will pay for itself very quickly if you’re used to buying cold brew at coffee shops.



Advertisement

As an added bonus; When you’re not using it for coffee, you can fill the mesh insert with fruit or tea bags for homemade infused water and iced tea.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

#6: Breath of the Wild

Screenshot: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, digital versions are just $45 right now on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen.

#7: Playstation VR

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $240 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, and a copy of Skyrim. That’s $110 less than the usual price on this bundle. Just remember, the arrow in your knee isn’t real, you can still be an adventurer.

Advertisement

The Doom bundle is also on sale for $40 less, though it doesn’t include the Move controllers, which cost about $90-$100 a la carte.

Need a PS4 Pro console or an extra controller? Those are on sale as well.

#8: Under-Desk Elliptical

Photo: Amazon

Don’t have the time or patience to work out every day? An under-desk elliptical trainer lets you sneak in some low intensity exercise at work, and this highly rated model from Cubii is $100 cheaper than usual, today only.

Advertisement

At $250, it’s not the cheapest product like this that we’ve ever seen, but it does have features that you won’t find elsewhere, most notably Bluetooth sync that incorporates with the Fitbit app and Apple HealthKit, allowing you to keep track of you progress and calories burned while you fill out your expense reports.

This price is only available today, so bonus points if you can convince your boss to buy them for the office. Call it a wellness benefit.

#9: Soup

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s newest first-party product is <checks notes> soup? Okay, we’ll go with it.



Advertisement

Both the chipotle black bean and masala utternut squash soups from Wickedly Prime come in six-packs of 17 ounce containers; no can opener or water required, though you’ll probably want to heat them up. To encourage people to try them out, they’re taking a whopping 50% off your first Subscribe & Save delivery of either flavor, bringing the packs down to $9 each. Just remember to cancel your subscription after your first pack ships if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

#10: Sunscreen

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon’s slathering on the savings with 10% off select Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic sunscreens when you Subscribe & Save. They have the sprays, lotions, and sticks, so you’ll find whatever kind works best for you.



Advertisement

Just remember, you can cancel your next order at any time after your first order ships.