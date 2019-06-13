Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

#1 Pny gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as having too much flash storage, and you can stock up on a bunch of different types from today’s PNY Gold Box.



I imagine the most popular deals here will be the microSD cards. If you need a lot of space for Switch games or 4K action cam footage, 512GB is as big as they come these days. You can even upgrade to U3 speeds for 4K/60 capture for $9 more.

If you own an actual, standalone camera (remember those?) five different sizes of SD cards are included in the deal, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 512GB.



There’ are two SSDs here, one is a 480GB model for $50 but if you don’t need a ton of space, $17 is a great price for 240GB.

No flash storage Gold Box would be complete without a few flash drives of varying sizes and speeds. My advice though? Skip the USB 2.0 models.

For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will sell out early.

#2 hollow knight

Screenshot: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $7.50 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

#3 anker nebula capsule

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $520 | Amazon | Promo code KJEXCLM2

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II addressed just about every shortcoming from the original soda can-sized Capsule projector, and now you can save $60 on it for the first time (if you don’t count the Kickstarter preorder discounts) with our exclusive promo code KJEXCLM2.

Featuring a 720p sensor, double the brightness of its predecessor, Android TV built in, a great sounding speaker, and enough battery life to get through an entire movie, it’s basically a portable movie theater that you can take with you anywhere.

In my use, I found it to be a great portable TV that I could set up in rooms where I didn’t have (and didn’t want to have) an actual TV. Cleaning the bathroom? Set up the Capsule and binge The Office. Working on dinner? Project the NBA playoffs onto my backsplash. It’s definitely a big investment, but I think you’ll get more use out of it than the occasional, novelty outdoor film screening.

#4 reusable bag

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only silicone food bag out there, but Stasher is unique in that it doesn’t use any plastic at all. Basically every other silicone bag requires you to slide a plastic bar across the top of the bag to seal it, but Stasher is entirely self sealing, with no extra pieces.



You can use it to carry sandwiches to work, to store leftovers, or my personal favorite: for sous-vide. $10 is an all-time low, and while that’s a lot of money to spend on a sandwich bag, just remember that it’s a sandwich bag that’ll last essentially forever.

#5 Herschel duffel bag

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $52 in “Raven Crosshatch,” or just $45 in standard black.



It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

#6 eufy door camera

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $112, after you use the promo code SECTDRB2.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a picture of who is at the door and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.

And, Eufy says their security products are one-time purchase without any monthly fees. If you’re in the market for one, pick this one up ASAP before the coupon code stops working.

#7 harry potter blenderbottle

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You do not need to drink protein shakes to want this Harry Potter BlenderBottle. Honestly, you can just use it as an excuse to finally hit your daily quota for water intake. Right now, you can get the Deathly Hallows symbol BlenderBottle Harry Potter Pro Series 28-Ounce Shaker. A few other HP BlenderBottles are also on sale, though not every house is represented. You can also get Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw bottles for $13.



#8 xcentz battery pack

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 5,000mAh, and only $11 today with promo code XCENTZ174.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a (10,000mAh) sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight recently, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

#9 cuphead

Cuphead was simultaneously one of the best looking and most brutally challenging games of 2017, and you can pick up a Switch digital download from Humble and Amazon today for $17.

Of course, Nintendo’s eShop is also offering it at the same price but you’ll get more Gold Coins buying it from these retailers since they’ll base what you get from MSRP and not the sale price.

Edit: Cuphead is also available on the Microsoft Store for the same price. So you’ll be able to play on your Xbox One, too. (Thanks for the heads up Spikeantestor!)

#10 sonos one

Photo: Amazon

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.



That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 $150 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.