Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 switch games

Graphic: Tercius Bufete



Save big on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Super Mario Odyssey and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI digital codes. These are about $10-$20 off their regular price and an excellent deal if you’re going the digital route.



Advertisement

For what it’s worth, these are cheaper than what’s currently available on the Nintendo eShop and will yield a larger Gold Point sum when you register.

#2 Bacon for life

Photo: Casey DeViese (( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Advertisement

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

#3 Roomba

Photo: Amazon

Amazon discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $270 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.



Advertisement

You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#4 usb-c to lightning cable

Graphic: Anker

Apple only started allowing third parties to make USB-C to Lightning cables a few months ago, but Anker’s already brought the fast-charging technology to their best cable: the PowerLine+ II.



The cable combines the best stuff from all of Anker’s premium charging cables, including a nylon-braided wrap, metal connectors, a 30,000 bend lifespan, and even a lifetime warranty if it somehow does ever break. And since it’s USB-C, it allows you to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speeds from any USB-C PD charger: from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Just use promo code ANKERC2L to get the deal. Valid on black or red.

#5 red bull

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this cheapest-ever Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.



Advertisement

24-packs of both the standard and sugar-free formulas are on sale for just $21, but to get the deal, you’ll need to:

1) Use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your order ships)

2) Clip the 10% coupon

3) Receive an additional discount at the final checkout screen. No promo code required.

#6 ag flash sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

AG is known for making high-quality designer denim, and today, you can pick up a few pairs of jeans for highly reasonable prices. Men’s and women’s AG flash events at Nordstrom Rack are offering up plenty of pants, and even some shirts for 60% off. So stock up on summer denim before your favorite styles sell out.



#7 eye massager

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever been so tired, you literally could feel it in your eyes? There’s a reason we get undereye bags when we’re not getting enough sleep. If you’re always tired after work, the Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager can help relieve a bit of stress. The adjustable mask has three types of eye massages: air pressure, gentle vibrating massage, and heat compression. Right now, when you clip the 25% off coupon, you can get the Breo iSee for $75.



#8 gir lids

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These one-size-fits-most GiR lids self-seal to fit pretty much any bowl, pot, Tupperware, etc. and right now they’re selling for their lowest prices ever.



Normally selling for about $20, these lids create a mini vacuum (after you push down the middle and let the air out) in the containers they are placed in and help you preserve your food.

Get yours before they sell out... and there’s a good chance of that.

#9 enso rings

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a summer vacation planned where you’ll be having fun in the sun? If you don’t want to risk losing your expensive engagement or wedding ring in the sand, you can get yourself a silicone wedding band. Your finger won’t feel naked if you snag 25% off Enso Rings on Amazon right now, just clip the coupon. You can choose from an assortment of men’s and women’s styles and colors, like white, pink sand, obsidian black, turquoise, slate, misty gray, and more.



#10 backcountry

Image: Chelsea Stone

Before you hit the trails on your outdoor adventures this summer, stop by Backcountry’s sale on camping and climbing gear. Right now, a selection of full-priced items, including tents, helmets, ropes, backpacks, and much, much more, have set up camp in this 20% off promotion. Just use promo code TAKE20JUNE to take advantage of the discount, and you’ll be ready to head out into the wild blue yonder.

