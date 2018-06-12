Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: suit sale

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Thursday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $329 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.



Note: The suits say $369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit for Father’s Day. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.

#2: hdtv antenna for the world cup

Photo: Amazon

Today on Amazon, you can get an amplified HDTV antenna for just $10 with promo code ZQCJ6ORB, which will allow you to watch the 38 World Cup matches that Fox is set to broadcast on Fox over the airwaves.



There are a lot of antennas like this on Amazon, but I love the fact that this one is transparent, meaning it’ll blend in no matter what color wall you stick it on. Its USB-powered amplifier means it can pick up signals from as far as 50 miles away, though that would only be in the most ideal conditions. If you aren’t sure, Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.

#3: 4k TVs

TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $400 right now with promo code WC80, or $100 less than the previous low price. A 2018 65" alternative also available for $815 right now with promo code WC135, which is $85 less than elsewhere.

The 55" was technically TCL’s top of the line set last year, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.

The 65" isn’t quite as sexy looking on the outside, but it’s bigger (obviously), and the picture quality should be all but identical to the 55" model, which is to say very, very good.

#4: xbox game pass

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, and Microsoft announced this week that it now includes Fallout 4.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.

#5: board games

Photo: Amazon

I don’t know why people are so worked up about Fallout 76 - it’s not like it’s the first multiplayer Fallout game after all.



Kidding aside, the Fallout board game is excellent and cooperative, and you can pick it up for an all-time low 46 caps on Amazon today, when you clip the coupon on the product page.

Photo: Amazon

It’s far from the best board game out there, but it’s almost a requirement that every game cabinet needs some form of Monopoly. Today on Amazon, you can save $3 on a few different varieties, including the new Cheaters Edition, which actually encourages rule breaking and stealing from the bank.

#6: racing-style chair

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $70 is a great price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control. It’s a solid deal at $75, but if you use promo code BCPCHAIR5, you’ll save an extra $5 at checkout.

#7: $94 workout bench

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for it, this Gold’s Gym Olympic Bench includes a six roll leg developer, a preacher pad, and a detachable curl yoke. All you have to do is add weights. It’s only $94 at Walmart today, and ships for free.

#8: flip wallets

Graphic: Indiegogo

If you haven’t yet made the switch to a front pocket wallet, or just want to upgrade to something nicer, the new FLIP wallet is worth a look.



FLIP is actually a line of a few different wallets with slightly different pocket arrangements and features, but they’re all basically really nice, two pocket card sleeves. The Italian leather ones also include an outer pocket for RFID cards, coins, or bills, though unfortunately, the carbon fiber model they sent me to check out does not include that, though it does look amazing.

For a limited time, FLIP is offering our readers a single wallet preorder through Indiegogo for $45 (down from the $50-$55 they’re selling for to everyone else), or a two-pack for $75. Estimated delivery in August.

#9: echo dot + smart thermostat

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They Honeywell Lyric might not be as well known as the Nest Learning Thermostat, or even Ecoboee’s alternatives, but you can control it with your phone or with Alexa, which is 99% of the reason you’d want a smart thermostat anyway.



It normally sells for $99, but today, Amazon’s throwing in an Echo Dot for free. That means you can change your home’s temperature without getting off the couch, or even reaching for your phone.

#10: toms sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. Head over to Nordstrom Rack for their rather large TOMS sale on both men’s and women’s shoes. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons.