#1 cold brew maker

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

#2 menlo club

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus t-shirt, dad hat, and either swim trunks or sunglasses. Just use promo code MenloFather at checkout to get the offer. At $25 for all of that (plus the stuff you’d ordinarily get in the box), why wouldn’t you at least give it a shot?

#3 tcl 65" tvs

Update: Now the 55" model is down to an all-time low $500 as well!



TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for World Cup, Wimbledon, the return of Big Little Lies, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $700 right now, which is an absolute steal for this feature set..

It’s also the same price at Amazon, but with 15% cash back if you pay for it with an Amazon Prime credit card.

#4 weighted blankets

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $48 | Amazon | Promo code XM3PDDH2

20 Pound 58"x 78" Weighted Blanket | $49 | Amazon | Promo code K65ACBZ6

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Light Gray) | $52 | Amazon | Promo code NKGKNNR3

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Dark Gray) | $53 | Amazon | Promo code JW4C2LVH

25 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Dark Gray) | $70 | Amazon | Promo code TB3MR33M

It’s not cold outside anymore, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for Father’s Day, if you still haven’t picked out a gift.

The deals skew towards heavier blankets for your large, manly dad who can take such weights. Options include a beefy 25 pounder for just $70 (with code TB3MR33M), a 20 pounder for just $49 (with code K65ACBZ6). Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below to get the deals.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs (I own a 25 pounder myself), but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#5 thermapen

Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your (or your dad’s) cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

#6 Bug-a-salt

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you spend most of your summer cowering away from bugs, cower no longer. Sometimes, bug spray just doesn’t cut it when flying bugs descend upon us. If you want to tell them to back the hell off, this Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Gun is a couple of bucks off. The 2.0 version of this gun has greater accuracy than the previous model and uses less salt per shot, giving you about 80 shots before you need to reload. If your dad is always grumbling about flies and mosquitos, this would be a great gag (but useful) gift for Father’s Day.



#7 Everlane

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.



Everlane Biggest Choose What You Pay Summer Event is on, and sections for both men and women have been flooded with a ton of new overstocked inventory, including a selection of coveted Everlane denim and shoes for the ladies and a range of chinos for guys. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as many of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

#8 microsd card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With UHS-3 speeds capable of capturing high bitrate 4K footage with ease, this 128GB PNY microSD card is one of the fastest you can buy. And at $21, it’s also one of the cheapest from a reputable manufacturer. Pop it in your dash cam, your GoPro, your tablet, or your Switch; just don’t miss this all-time low price.



#9 sony headphones

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $348 WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $55 refurbished, or $90 less than buying them new.



The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a.. sound investment.



#10 alaska airlines

Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash

Summer is literally days away, so, why are you dragging your feet about planning a vacation? Alaska Airlines 3-Day Sale gives you no excuse not to finally book that trip! Roundtrip airfare starts at $77, while one-way tickets start at $39. If you’re looking to explore different parts of California, you can get that $77 airfare when traveling from San Jose to San Diego. If you’re looking to make a trip cross-country, New York (JFK) to San Jose tickets start at $257.



Flights must be booked by June 13, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT. Travel must take place between September 4 – November 6, 2019, though some end-of-August dates might be available in this sale.