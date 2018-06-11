Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: zappos sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

#2: luminoodle string lights

Luminoodle Portable String Lights | $15-$37 | Amazon

Luminoodle reinvented what string lights can be, and several different models are cheaper than ever today.

The lights are available in 5' and 10' lengths, both with and without an included 4400mAh battery (any USB battery pack will get the job done). You can hang them from trees or poles with the built-in straps, attach them to your car with the built-in magnets, or eve just ball them up and throw them in the included translucent bag to use as lanterns.



No matter which model you choose, these prices are the best we’ve ever seen, and they’d make great Father’s Day gifts.

#3: lte apple watch

Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on the Apple Watch Series 1 from time to time (like this one, going on right now), but if you’ve been holding out for the excellent Series 3 with LTE, you can save 20% on a few different models from Nike today with promo code 20SUMMER.



That same code will also save you 20% on a ton of other Nike gear.

#4: nebula caspsule

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code 2CAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.



For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code 2CAPSULE, which is about as cheap as it’s ever gotten outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.

#5: sonicare diamond clean

$25 off Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrushes | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Inventory review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup. Prices vary by color (white is currently the cheapest), but just be sure to clip the $25 coupon to get the deal.

#6: adjustable dumbbells

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $250.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

#7: bonus 3 months of xbox live

Graphic: Shep McAllister

On a price-per-month basis, six months of Xbox Live Gold for $25 is merely okay, not amazing, but if you prefer to update your membership in smaller increments, it’s a solid deal. Just buy a three month card from Amazon for $25, and they’ll send you another one for free. Just make sure you see this line in the product page’s special offers section:



#8: 4k Apple tv

Update: This deal is available again, though they did change the link from the previous iteration. It’s scheduled to expire tomorrow though, and while it’s likely it’ll be extended again, it’s certainly not guaranteed.

Apple just announced that the 4K Apple TV will gain support for Dolby Atmos later this year, making it the only streaming box in existence with support for both Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.



While you won’t be able to enjoy Atmos immediately, if it’s something that interests you, you probably want to take advantage of this DirecTV Now promotion to get it for $105, or over $70 less than usual.

#9: invicta watches

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t have a decent timepiece, or need a great Father’s Day gift, Amazon has a great watch sale from Invicta. With all of their pieces coming in under $65, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up if you’ve been staring at your empty wrist, hoping for a new watch. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

#10: Hunter sale at target

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target recently launched their collaboration with Hunter, with affordable rain gear for the whole family. And right now, it’s all up to 70% off. Not sure why this didn’t sell well (there are talks that the boots they made weren’t good quality so they pulled them, and that made the line tank, but who knows) but regardless, you can pick up some sneakers, slides, outerwear, and more.