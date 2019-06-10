Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Amazon echo clock

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got only its second discount ever, down to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

#2 oxo burr grinder

Update: We posted this last Friday for $80, but it just dropped to $65, easily the best price ever on Amazon.



Do you always stop at an expensive coffee shop on your way to work? If you care about the taste of your coffee, then it is time to start making a pot at home. If you’ve never gotten into K Cups and prefer ground coffee, skip buying preground and get your own grinder.

The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $65 on Amazon right now. This model has durable conical burrs, which helps create uniform grounds. If you brew with your own grounds, you’re guaranteed to have a strong and flavorful cup of coffee. This grinder has one touch start, 15 settings, and can hold up to .75 pounds of coffee beans.

#3 Dewalt tools

Spring is here, and if you have any home improvement projects planned, today’s DEWALT Gold Box has two options for you.



The first is a $79 right angle drill and the second is a $159 kit which includes: 1/2" drill/driver, impact driver, LED light, batteries and a charger.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#4 tcl 55" tv

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for World Cup, Wimbledon, the return of Big Little Lies, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $700 right now, which is an absolute steal for this feature set..



It’s also the same price at Amazon, but with 15% cash back if you pay for it with an Amazon Prime credit card.

#5 nike

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,600 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through June 15, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



#6 mario badescu serum

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with getting older. But if you wish that you could stop time when it comes to your skin, consider picking up this Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, now down from its usual price of $45 to just $38. Here’s what our own Style Girlfriend had to say about it:



It’s pumped full of collagen-boosting peptides to help skin look smoother, lifted and more toned. Plus, white willow bark exfoliates to make dull skin look more radiant. Yes, radiant I said goddamnit!

#7 instant pot ultra

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $89 right now, a new all-time low by $10. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and I use mine (this exact model) several times per week.



#8 ipads

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw slightly better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $249 for 32GB is still a terrific price for 32GB, and $329 is the best price we’ve seen on the 128GB model (which is the one you should probably buy). If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

#9 levi’s

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair—or if a dad in your life needs a pair, too—this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s Almost Father’s Day Sale, you can take up to 40% off sitewide, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



#10 Amazon father’s day sale

Father’s Day Deals | Amazon

To celebrate Father’s Day, everything you’d want to jump start a smart home or entertain your dad from the shopping giant is on sale right now.



Choose from a $20 Echo Input (which adds Alexa to any speaker you want), $120 Echo Plus, Echo Show 5 bundled with an Echo Show for $270, and a ton of echo Echo Dot bundles.

You can pick one up with a Fire TV Stick or one with 4K (pick this one,) or expand your smart home with a TP-Link smart plug for $45 or Sengled light bulbs for $50. Amazon’s surprisingly useful Echo Wall Clock is down to just $25, too.

Additionally, Amazon’s entire line of tablets and e-readers are also on-sale.



Fire HD 8 tablets are just $60. The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite is down to just $100 with 10% cash back for Prime holders. And the cheaper, non-waterproof Kindle is selling for $70.

