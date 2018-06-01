Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: timbuk2 bags

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Timbuk2 is best known for its excellent messenger bags, but they also make some of our readers’ favorite rolling suitcases. Luckily, both are included in this limited time Amazon sale. Prices vary by size and color, but I spot checked several products, and all of the prices were either all-time lows, or very close to it.

#2: qi car mount

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a Qi charger in your car (you do), there’s now a solid, affordable option from TaoTronics, and it’s even more affordable today with promo code GIZTTSH004.



$20 is easily the best price we’ve seen on any wireless charging car mount, but just note with this one, you’ll probably also want to buy these mounting discs for a secure suction cup grip, since it doesn’t include one.

#3: weatherproof smart plug

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

#4: pioneer speaker pair

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notice anything weird about those speakers? Look on top. Yes, they have upward-firing drivers in addition to forward firing, making them perfect for a Dolby Atmos setup, and they’re only $200 for the pair today.



While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, speakers like these can achieve a similar effect with a lot less work, assuming you have an Atmos-compatible receiver to run them.

#5: ray-bans

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The sunny weather is coming and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get ready to get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted up to 50%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

#6: 40% off pet food

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got Prime and a pet, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. For a limited time, Prime members who use Subscribe & Save to order pretty much any kind of pet food that Amazon sells will get a whopping 40% off your their delivery. After your first order ships, you can always cancel the subscription, so there’s no commitment, just massively discounted pet food.



The top of the promo page advertises the standard “up to 15% off” Subscribe & Save discount, but Prime members should see this paragraph below:

For a limited time, members of Amazon Prime qualify for a 40% discount, up to $50, on the first order of their first Subscribe and Save dog or cat food subscription. Certain product exclusions apply; qualifying items will display the coupon offer. The promotion is limited to one unit and one coupon per household.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip this coupon on the product page.

#7: dewalt oscillating tool kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good oscillating tool can help you with cutting and sanding projects around the house, and if you don’t already own one, today’s the day to fix that.



This DEWALT model comes bundled with a three-piece accessory kit for $99 as part of an Amazon Gold Box. For context, buying the tool by itself today would cost $139, and its all-time low is $104, so you’re getting the best price ever and getting some bonus accessories.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today

#8: slimmer robovac

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their brand new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s will usually sell for $220, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $187, no promo code required.

#9: breda watches

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.

#10: WATERPIK FLOSSER

Photo: Amazon

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking discounting the Waterpick Cordless Advanced Water Flosser to just $60 after you clip the $10 coupon. That’s a whole lot less than a visit to the dentist to fix a cavity.