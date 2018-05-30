Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: sonos speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While they don’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 are still terrific sounding speakers that can sync up with each other for multi-room audio. Normally $149 and $249 respectively, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119 and and $199, the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock.

#2: 4k monitor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $230, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.

#3: verizon rebate

Photo: Gizmodo

For a limited time, Verizon’s offering up $50 prepaid Mastercards as a rebate when you spend $200 on select mobile accessories. You can find all of the accessories here, though the promotion is only eligible for accessories with the “Spend $200 get $50 back” banner.



Advertisement

Note: After you place your order, you’ll have to go to this page, enter promo code GET50, and submit your order details to get the rebate.

Eligible items include Fitbits, Ring doorbells, and Nest products, though the most intriguing option is Apple’s AirPods. You’ll need to buy two of them to get over the $200 threshold, but they’re excellent, and basically never go on sale, so find a friend who wants a pair, and split the $50 bounty.

#4: oled tvs

Graphic: She

Update: The 65" deal from Dell is gone, but Amazon now has it for an all-time low $1,895, albeit without the gift card. They also have the 55" for $1,237, which depending on how much you want the $200 Dell gift card, might be a better deal.

Advertisement

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today from Dell (a match for the best price we’ve seen), or an all-time low $1900 for 65". Plus, you’ll get a $200 or $300 eGift card respectively, which can be used on anything from Dell.com within $90 days, making these easily the best deals we’ve seen.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Just make sure you see the eGift card offer on the product page before you buy, in case they remove it later.

#5: alaska airlnes sale

Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale, with one-way tickets starting at $45 from dozens of cities. I clicked around a few random deals, and the lowest prices were available for a surprising amount of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

#6: weighted blanket

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds | $86 | Amazon | After $11 off coupon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, and you can score an all-time low price on this 15 pound blanket from Amazon today. It’s just $86 after the $11 off coupon, making it the best weighted blanket deal we’ve ever posted. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#7: fallout 76

Preorder Fallout 76 [PS4] | $48 | Amazon | 20% Prime discount at checkout.

Preorder Fallout 76 [Xbox One] | $48 | Amazon | 20% Prime discount at checkout.

Preorder Fallout 76 [PC] | $48 | Amazon | 20% Prime discount at checkout.

We still don’t really know much about Fallout 76, but if you figure you’ll buy it no matter what, you can preorder now on Amazon (PS4 | Xbox One | PC), with 20% off at checkout for Prime members. As always, you won’t be charged until it ships, and you can always cancel if they do, in fact, turn it into an MMO.

#8: adirondack chairs

Photo: Amazon

We know that weighted blankets can put your mind at ease, but I think Adirondack chairs are basically the outdoor version of that. Today only, Amazon’s putting a bunch of them on sale. The cheapest ones are still $200, so they’re definitely investments, but they come with a 12 year residential warranty, some of them can recline, and they look fantastic.

#9: philips norelco + trimmer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With 50 minutes of runtime, a four-direction contouring system, and a pop-up trimmer for your sideburns and moustache, the Philips Norelco 4300 is a great deal at $45. But when you consider that it comes with a nose hair trimmer too...you can’t put a price on that. But if you wanted to, the bundle usually goes for about $60-$70.

#10: uniqlo sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down most of their AIRism styles for both men and women. Everything is $15 or under, with most styles coming in at the $8 mark.

