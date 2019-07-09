Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 buffy comforters

Today only, the Buffy Cloud Comforter is down to its lowest price ever. Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the twin, queen and king varieties by about 35%.



Made from eucalyptus fibers and filled with recycled materials, Buffy is as woke as a comforters can be. They’re also a godsend for people who run hot/like to sleep comfortably during the summer.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out. So don’t sleep on it.

#2 ninja foodi

GIF: Corey Foster

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.



Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $180 on Amazon after clipping the $6.98 coupon, which is a match for the best price they’ve ever listed. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.



#3 dyson ebay sale

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOY4DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $220 with code JOY4DYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay cool this summer with one of those futuristic looking fans for $160. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

We used to see these kinds of eBay discounts pretty often, but this is the first one we’ve seen for Dyson since April, so hurry up and check some gear off your wishlist.

#4 astorflex boots

Astorflex’s Greenflex chukka boots are the perfect mix of sharp looks and instant comfort, owing to their memory foam footbeds and soft European leather that “is processed slowly for 30 days in a mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa, then softened in barrels with animal fats and aniline dyes.” If that sounds fancy, it’s because it is.



For the amount of work put in and the quality of materials you’re getting, the Greenflexes are a pretty great value at $150+, but for a limited time, Huckberry’s taking up to 20% off several styles, including other styles like the Bitflex and Bootflex. We wrote more about the shoes here, if you want to learn more before strolling over to Huckberry to order a pair.

#5 cowboy bebop

Screenshot: Cowboy Bebop

Even if you aren’t usually into anime, it’s worth giving Cowboy Bebop a try, especially when you can get the entire series for a mere $5. This deal is through Amazon’s digital video storefront, and includes all 26 episodes in HD, which normally sell for $3 each.



#6 dagne dover

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I recently waxed poetic about my love for the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, and — whaddya know? — it’s now on sale in select sizes and colors. There’s no promo code necessary to get one (or five, one in each size) and experience the freewheeling delight that a many-pocketed, neoprene-nylon bag can bring forth.



A whole bunch of other Dagne Dover items—including totes, wallets, backpacks, laptop bags, and pouches in hues ranging from royal blue to neon yellow to pale pink—are also included in the sale, so gag this deal on bags before it’s sent packing.

#7 ring doorbell 2

Photo: Amazon

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just purchased this Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $90 refurbished, down from $200 new. I might have been tempted by the Ring Doorbell Pro deal going on right now, but I don’t have existing doorbell wiring, and it’s not really worth putting it in for the added features.

#8 jetblue

If you live in a JetBlue city and have any trips on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out the fares from the airline’s Fall Flash Sale, ending today. Prices start at just $20 one-way, which is probably less than you’d spend on gas to drive these distances. The fares available for travel from September 1 to November 1, 2019. Prices vary by route, but it doesn’t hurt to check!



Just remember to book your flight with a credit card that carries good travel insurance and will earn you bonus award points, like the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve!

#9 weighted blankets

Photo: Amazon

Looking to eliminate some stress in your life? You can get a weighted blanket on sale right now and see why everyone keeps raving about them. Depending on your size, it is suggested to get a blanket that is about 7-12% of your body weight. Typically, we see a lot of 15-pound blankets on sale, but BUZIO is offering 30% off their 25-pound blanket on Amazon.



You can get 48" x 72", 15-pound weighted blanket for $44 using the promo code Y399GELR. The 60" x 80", 20-pound blanket is $43 when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code BFTUS9B9. The 58" x 78", 20-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code FWFF8ELN. The 60" x 80", 25-pound blanket is $70 when you use the promo code DAVIUXJE.

#10 amazon basics tech

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has a surprisingly deep bench of tech products under its AmazonBasics umbrella, and a ton of them are on sale right now.



The deal includes a huge assortment of gear, ranging from charging cables to wireless headphones to rechargeable batteries to gaming headsets, with tons of fun and random stuff in between. A few favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to find all of the deals.

Just not that the deals are only available for Prime members.

We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so go fill up your cart while you can.