#1: anker gold box

Amazon’s kicking off more Prime Day lead-up deals today, and the highlight is a collection of popular Anker gear, marked down to some of the best prices we’ve seen.



The highlight for me is this 5-port USB charging hub with USB-C Power Delivery for $25, easily an all-time low. In addition to charging your phones and tablets, its USB-C port is powerful enough to charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch in portable mode.

On the USB-C front, you can also get Anker’s Power Delivery battery pack for $90, which unlike almost every competitor, includes a USB-C wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery quickly, or be used as a charger for other gadgets.

Don’t need USB-C in your battery? A couple of the company’s standard PowerCores are also included in the sale, one pocket sized, and one that’s much larger (though we’ve seen that one a few bucks cheaper in the past).

For the rest of the deals, including a smart car charger, PowerLine charging cables, and a Qi pad, be sure to head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today, and only for Prime members.

#2: ecovacs robotic vacuums

Photo: Amazon

Ecovacs makes some of the most popular budget-friendly robotic vacuums out there, and two of their best models are cheaper than ever today, for Prime members only.

Update: After we published this post, Amazon added the Wi-Fi equipped ECOVACS DEEBOT N79s to the sale for $170, again, for Prime members only.

The OZMO 601 includes Wi-Fi and app support, as well as the ability to use it as a mop, in addition to vacuuming. $260 is a whopping $120 less than usual.

The DEEBOT 900, on the other hand, can’t be used as a mop, but it does have higher suction power, and sensors that can actually map out your home for better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like most vacuums in this price range. $280 is $120 less than usual, and an all-time low.

#3: microsd card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price of the year right now.



#4: $40 tablet

Photo: Amazon

With a 12 hour battery, expandable storage, and hands-free Alexa support, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is already one of the best deals in the tablet market for its usual $80. Today though, you can pick one up for an impulse-friendly $40, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.



That’s the same price as a refurbished Fire 7 tablet, which is worse in pretty much every way. Just note that this deal is only available for Prime members.

#5: Kindle paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $70 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new

#6: 8 days in spain

Photo: Erwan Hesry ( Unsplash)

Spain: Better at tourism than penalty kicks. Trust me on this one.



For a limited time, you can book an eight night trip to Spain, complete with flights, hotels, and transfers starting at just $1399 per person when you use promo code TZWAPN, which will save you $320 at checkout for each traveler. The trip includes flights into Madrid and out of Barcelona, all of you breakfasts, four dinners with wine, tour guide services, and hotels in the following cities, plus transportation between them:

2 nights Madrid

2 nights Seville

1 night Granada

1 night Valencia

2 nights Barcelona

Prices vary by date and departure airport, so play around with your options to find the best deal.

#7: ups battery backup

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever have to deal with power shortages and brief outages, Amazon’s offering the best price ever on a great UPS battery backup, today only for Prime members.



If you use a desktop computer, this will of course keep your machine running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you only use laptops and mobile devices at home, it could still run lamps, your router and modem, or even a TV until the power comes back on.

$125 is about $40-$60 less than usual, and the best price ever by $15, but it’s only available for Prime members.

#8: dyson v10

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



We haven’t really seen any discounts on the V10 since its release in March, but Amazon’s now taking $50 off the entry-level Motorhead configuration, which has a smaller bin and fewer accessories than the $600 and $700 versions, but which uses the same powerful motor.

#9: food dehydrator

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $155 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

My wife owns the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

$175 is the usual deal price on this machine, so today’s $155 is exceptionally great. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

#10: octopath traveler

Screenshot: Amazon

Octopath Traveler is finally out on Nintendo Switch this Friday, and JRPG fans can preorder it now to save $12 with Amazon Prime. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.