Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 osprey hiking gear

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Osprey makes some of the most popular hiking backpacks out there, and Amazon’s running a sale on a boatload of gear for your next adventure. Everything from backpacks, dry sacks, rain covers, packing cubes, and more.



Advertisement

Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 15% back on your purchase.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

#2 Cuisinart cast iron cookware

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron chicken fryers and 7 quart casseroles in matte grey and snow white gradients to just $70 each, today only.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

#3 MicroSD cards

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB and 256GB microSD cards are our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, they’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, the former is down to $19 today, and the latter is priced at $37, both matching all-time low prices.



#4 flower tower

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

House plants are great, but your indoor garden is, naturally, limited by how much space you have to spare. Not anymore, though, thanks to this stacking flower pot tower, now just $2 away from its lowest price ever on Amazon. Three stackable pots fit together like puzzle pieces to create nine plantable spaces, or use them individually, because why not? A tower of flowers would look aesthetically pleasing in an empty corner, especially during the bright, sunny days of summer—just saying.



#5 hirise phone stand

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to just $23 right now. Other than a short-lived $20 blowout, that’s the best deal we’ve seen.



#6 camelbak

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that hydrates together, stays together. Now you can outfit yourself and your outdoorsmen-in-training with CamelBaks, the most efficient, hands-free water bottle in the wild. The CamelBak HydroBak is on sale in most colors for $37, as is its kids’ counterpart, the CamelBak Kids Mini M.U.L.E., in five different colors. Get your packs before these prices are hiked up again.

#7 air fryer

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $52 in three colors (and $51 in white), which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



#8 outdoor tools & equipment

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your front or backyard is in need some deep TLC, you need to shop Home Depot’s sale of up to 25% off select outdoor tools and equipment. The sale includes a ton of Sun Joe products, like pressure washers, lawn mowers, electric hedge trimmers, hoses, wood chippers, and more.



Advertisement

If you have a lot to lug around while working on outdoor projects, you can get 10% off Gorilla Carts during today’s outdoor sale.

#9 ring doorbell pro

Photo: Amazon

If you have existing doorbell wiring, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro can install in place of your existing doorbell, and never require you to charge the batteries. Normally $249, Prime members can get it for an all-time low $169 right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Day lead-up deals.



Advertisement

Compared to the cheaper Ring doorbells, the Pro supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and notably, lets you set custom motion detection zones within the frame, so you can get alerted if someone comes up your driveway, but not if a dog runs through the yard.

Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

#10 fanatics

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

USA! USA! USA! The U.S. Women’s Soccer team managed to clinch the World Cup once more, and now, you can score a deal on few of the victors’ jerseys, which is also a win. For the next few hours, Fanatics is offering up free shipping on all orders with promo code FREESHIP, so if it’s your goal to pick up as much World Cup merch as possible, now’s your chance. (The code also works on non-soccer apparel, but aren’t all other sports irrelevant now?) We truly live in the land of the free shipping, and the home of the brave.

