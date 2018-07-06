Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: prime pantry discounts

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



#2: qled tvs

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 55" model today, $800 on the 65", or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. Just note that to get the larger sizes, you’ll need to add the 55" to your cart, and select your size there.

#3: swiffer clean air system

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System is basically a low-powered, quiet vacuum that sucks dust particles out of the air, which means you’ll have to clean less often. Plus, it comes with four replacement filters.

This machine typically sells for $90, so today’s $70 price tag is a good chunk off. But, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this deal to get vacuumed up.

#4: netgear cable modem

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $47. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

#5: COMIXOLOGY SALE

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40 after clipping the $10 coupon, only the second discount we’ve seen all year.

#6: all Clad skillet

All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 10" tri-ply down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well. The 10" model is probably best suited to side dishes, or people cooking for one or two, but it’s still a great addition to any kitchen repertoire at this price.

#7: target’s threshold sheets

Image: Target

Recent winner of our sheet set co-op, Target’s already affordable Threshold sheets just got even cheaper.

For today only, you can save 25% off sheet sets in dozens of colors and sizes twin through king. Just in case you need more convincing, here’s what our readers love about them:

I really like the Threshold label from Target. They come in a wide variety of colors and designs, the price is very good, they feel nice to sleep on even though they aren’t a “high” thread count. But, best of all, the fitted sheets have elastic around the entire sheet. I have a deep mattress, although there are certainly deeper ones available, but for some reason these are the only sheets that actually cover the side of my mattress all the time. Any other sheets, I have to pull the sheet back down every day when I make my bed (ok, I don’t actually make my bed EVERY day, but I do pull the sheets down every day because it just looks terrible otherwise). - SleepDoc

We love them. We have absolutely no issues with sheets coming off the mattress with this brand and they stay cool enough to be comfortable year round. I know, Target sheets, but really - they’re incredible! - LeslieKnopeWyatt

#8: harry potter movies

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t have to empty your Gringotts vault to afford this 8-film Harry Potter Blu-ray collection. It’s not the very cheapest we’ve seen, but $45 is the best deal since last year’s holiday shopping season. So, that means you’ll pay under $6.50 per movie, no magic required.

#9: electric back shaver

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Electric shavers are great for your face, but what about your back? The highly-rated (and ALL CAPS) MANGROOMER features an extra-long folding handle and 1.5” blade so you can reach every part of your body without any help (much like the BaKblade, which we’ve covered here).



Similar products have been alarmingly popular with our readers in the past, and today’s price is an all-time low.

#10: twych gear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wear your love of Twitch on your sleeve...or your leggings, onesies, tank tops, or romperjacks. In preparation of Prime Day, Prime members can clip a 50% coupon on a bunch of Twitch-themed merchandise for a limited time. Just pick your product, select your size, then clip the 50% coupon to get the discount at checkout.