#1: robovac 30

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $40 on their newest model.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

The RoboVac 30 is priced at $270, and has a $30 coupon on the product page, but for a limited time, you can use promo code EUFY1616 to save $40 instead.

#2: qi charging pad

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $14 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

#3: 55" 4k hdr

With 126 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2017 P-Series XLED TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 55" version from Walmart for $700 right now, which is at least $100 less than elsewhere on the web.

#4: noise canceling headphones

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code SDCORE21. That’s actually a better discount than the $15 Lightning deal that’s running as of the time of this post.



The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

#5: generator

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $250 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.

#6: ecobee smart thermostat

The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $219 right now. That’s about the same price as an Ecobee4, but that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.

#7: 20% off laundry essentials

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.

#8: sheet sets

Made with 100% extra-long staple cotton, these 600-thread count sateen sheets are designed to be extra soft and durable. The queen sheet set are discounted by about $10 and the kings are down $15. There are bunch of sizes and colors to pick from, so head over to Amazon if you’re in the market.

#9: sheriff of nottingham

If you’ve gotten a little sick of Carcassonne and Catan, Sheriff of Nottingham is a great candidate for your next board game.



You have come to Nottingham with your Goods on market day, and the only thing standing between you and your hard-earned profits is the Sheriff. All you need to do is bluff or bribe your way past him. ..or maybe, tell the truth! In Sheriff of Nottingham, you are a merchant trying to deliver your Goods to market. Players take turns assuming the role of Sheriff, who must decide which merchants’ bags to inspect and which to let by. As a merchant, your goal is to convince the Sheriff to let you in - by any means necessary! At the end of the game, the merchant with the most wealth wins!

Get it today for $24, which is about as low as it’s gotten in the last few months.



#10: switch & pro controller charger

If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $20 today, a match for an all-time low.