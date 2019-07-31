Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Gummi Bears

Photo: Amazon

Here’s five pounds (pounds!) of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears for $11. There are 12 flavors in the bag, and they have amazing reviews. I don’t know what else to tell you except that if you don’t buy them, you’re a cop.



#2: Free Amazon Credit*

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Buy $50 Worth of Amazon Gift Cards, Get a $15 Credit | Amazon

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.

In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

#3: Forever Cold Water Bottle

Photo: Waves Gear

Since once-in-1,000-year heatwaves now seem to occur over large parts of the country every other Thursday or so, you need a water bottle that can keep your drink ice cold all day long, even in brutally hot conditions.



Waves Gear’s Forever Cold has been a popular option for years, because its double walled stainless steel construction can keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours straight, while still feeling comfortable to the touch on the outside. It’s certainly not the only water bottle like this, but it’s one of the few that goes the extra mile by including a double walled stainless steel cap as well. The plastic lid included with most steel bottles is, thermodynamically speaking, basically a gaping hole allowing environmental heat into your cold drink, and in my experience, the metal cap really does make a difference.

For a limited time, you can grab a 25 ounce Forever Cold in the color of your choice for $17, or a 34 ounce for $20. Just use promo code KINJAFC50 at checkout to save 50%.

#4: PC Gaming

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HP Gaming Computers and Redragon Accessory Gold Box | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming products. Inside, you’ll find HP Omen gaming laptops and desktops, as well as a number of Redragon peripherals.

As far as gaming laptops are concerned, these refurbished OMEN by HP laptops feature a super fast 144Hz display which is the standard for competitive gaming now. And their desktops are a great value for a pre-built starting at about $540.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

$27Redragon K585 DITI One-Handed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Blue Switches, Type-C Professional Gaming Keypad with 7 Onboard Macro Keys, Detachable Wrist Rest, 42 KeysFrom amazon6 purchased by readersGizmodo Media Group may get a commissionBuy now

#5: Qi Charger

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

#6: USB-C to Lightning Cables

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, you can save $4 on the 6' version. Use promo code ANPL2CL6 to get a 6' PowerLine II cable for just $16. That’s $3 less than Apple charges for the equivalent 3' cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

#7: Cole Haan

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan Women’s Shoes, Men’s Shoes, Women’s Coats, Men’s Coats,Handbags & Accessories Flash Sales | Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to men’s and women’s coats, to handbags and accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



#8: Floating Sunglasses

Photo: Waves

50% Off Floating Sunglasses | Waves | Promo code KINJAFS50

How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them. Don’t worry about that issue anymore, you can now get off 50% off Floating Sunglasses from Waves when you use the promo code KINJAFS50. These Waves sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic.

#9: Tide Detergent

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tide HE Original Scent 64 Loads | $9 | Amazon | Clip the $3 coupon

If you’re running low on laundry detergent, or hell, even if you aren’t, you might as well grab 64 loads worth of Tide Original HE for $9 (after clipping the $3 coupon), complete with Prime shipping.



#10: Prepara Evak

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most airtight food containers have a lid on top, which means there’s still a lot of excess air in the container, slowly degrading the freshness of your food. Prepara’s Evak containers though let you push the lid down the cylinder as you take food out, pushing out excess air along the way. It keeps your food fresh, and looks cool to boot.



The “small tall” size is down to $7 (after clipping the small on-screen coupon), within a few cents of an all-time low. If it keeps just a single bag of coffee from going bad, it’ll have paid for itself.