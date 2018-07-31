Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: apple airpods

Photo: Gizmodo

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.

#2: portable projector

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know about Anker’s soda-can sized Nebula Capsule projector, and you’ve probably seen the sharper and brighter Nebula Mars II as well. But now, there’s an in-between option that you can buy today for less than the usual cost of the Capsule: The Mars Lite.



In terms of picture quality, the Mars Lite is a match for the Mars II, featuring 720p resolution (vs. 480p on the Capsule) and 300 lumens (vs. 100 on the Capsule). Its battery life is a bit shorter than both at three hours, but the biggest difference is that it doesn’t have a built in OS. That means no streaming apps, and crucially, no wireless casting of content from your phone. That’s a big drawback!

That said, you can plug in the streaming dongle of your choice into the Mars Lite’s HDMI port, and achieve the same ends with just a little bit of extra fussing. It’s certainly a worthwhile trade-off when you can get the added brightness and picture quality for just $280 with promo code MARSJULY, or $120 less than usual.

#3: tv Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering:

#4: router

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $60 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house.

#5: no man’s Sky

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but two years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $10 on PS4 right now.

#6: sparkr mini

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?



Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.



Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.



We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for $20 today, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

#7: mini tripods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $19 model from Aukey (after clipping the $5 coupon) works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones, and its flexible legs give you a ton of, uh, flexibility.



Don’t need the flexible legs? This model is also on sale too for $8 with promo code AUKEYTT1.

#8: azul

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Azul is currently Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game, and you can add it to your own collection for $32 from Amazon. That’s only about $3 less than usual, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

#9: ozark trail cooler

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t keep ice frozen as long as a YETI or RTIC, but this soft Ozark Trail cooler can hold 36 cans plus ice, has two built-in bottle openers, and is perfect for a tailgate or day at the beach. The green model (pictured above) is currently priced at $29, compared to $49 for the other colors, so grab this deal before it melts.

#10: lodge cast iron fajita pan

Image: Amazon

If your fajitas aren’t served on a pan like this, are they really fajitas at all? Pick up this highly-rated Lodge cast iron fajita pan for just $15. It comes complete with chili pepper handle mitt, so you don’t burn your fingers, and a wood base, so you don’t mess up your table. Today’s price matches the best Amazon price we’ve seen, so grab it while it’s hot!