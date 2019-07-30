Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: DOWN COMFORTERS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering a rare discount puredown down pillows and comforters, plus a few outdoor blankets for good measure. A number of these products, including the 800 thread count goose down comforter, are down to their lowest price ever.



Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

#2: LEVI’s

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where everything on the site is currently 30% off with promo code 72HOURS. The sale includes jeans, tees, jackets, and more for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



#3: GAMING MOUSE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the upgraded Proteus Spectrum model (which includes fully adjustable backlighting) is on sale for $35 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The marquee spec here is the DPI range of 200-12,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

#4: STRETCH LIDS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.



That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $14 with promo code 20OFFKINJA, beating their holiday pricing by a couple of bucks.

#5: ANKER BUNDLE

Photo: Anker

From time to time, Anker offers gift bundles that offer multiple great products for an affordable price, and one of the best is even cheaper than usual today.



The Soundcore Life 2 gift set includes a set of Soundcore Life 2 over-ear noise canceling headphones, a PowerCore 5000 battery pack, a premium PowerLine+ microUSB charging cable, and a premium AUX cable for just $54 after clipping the $10 coupon.

For context, the headphones alone currently cost $54 (after clipping the $24 coupon), so you’re basically getting the battery and the premium cables for free, which is a bargain.

#6: PENGUIN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 40% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OPSHIP. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



#7: SWITCH ADAPTER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most USB-C PD chargers can safely charge a Nintendo Switch in portable mode. But if you want to plug in a Switch Dock, you’re better off sticking with the official, Nintendo power adapter, since it puts out a relatively odd 39 watts.



If you want to grab a spare, Walmart’s got them for $16 today, a rare discount from the usual (and frankly, obscene) $30 MSRP.

#8: TOMS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You can’t go wrong with iconic TOMS slip-ons. And today, you can take home this classic shoe in styles for the whole family for just $31 (they usually retail for upwards of $50). Daily Steals is marking down a selection of these canvas go-tos with promo code KJTOMS, so step to it before this sale walks out on you.



#9: ULTRAWIDE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t really expect many of you to buy this monitor, but it’s so bonkers that I had to share it (it also doesn’t hurt that it’s cheaper than ever, and $200-$300 less than usual).



At 49" diagonal with a 32:9 aspect ratio, it’s got the resolution of two 2560x1440 widescreen monitors placed side by side, but with no annoying gap in the middle. It’s also slightly curved, which actually helps with viewing angles on a monitor this wide. At this price, you also get all the accoutrements you’d expect, like USB-C docking, a pop-up web cam, an ambient light sensor, HDR, and Adaptive-Sync for smoother gaming.

Ultrawides aren’t right for everyone, but depending on the type of work (or gaming) you do, they can prove to be a boon for productivity.

#10: THE CLAW

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw | $15 | Malboro & Kane

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $30), no promo code required.