Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1: NIKE SALE

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

#2: WIRELESS EARBUDS

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $65 today with promo code SDCLBT66.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

#3: BATTERY PACKS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know Anker runs a lot of discounts, but battery packs are the product line that brought the company to prominence, and they don’t seem to go on sale as often as they used to. This week though, our readers can save 20% on two different models.



Advertisement

The PowerCore Speed 10000 is really the Goldilocks battery, in my opinion. Small enough to fit in most pockets, but with enough power for at least two or three full phone charges. This model also includes Quick Charge 3.0, so your compatible Android phone won’t need to stay plugged in for long to get plenty of juice. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAQC6;

For anyone who spends days at a time away from a wall outlet, the PowerCore+ 26800 is for you. This model doesn’t include USB-C like Anker’s other battery pack of this size, but it does include Quick Charge 3.0 input and output, and comes with a QC wall charger, so you can juice the battery back up more quickly. Get a nice $69 deal with promo code KINJAQC4.

#4: SONY CARPLAY

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to try out Apple CarPlay or Android Auto without...buying a new car? This aftermarket Sony head unit is marked down to $348 today, and can be installed in any double-DIN dash opening on your existing vehicle.

#5: CHAR-BOIL TRU GAS GRILL

Photo: Amazon

Char-Broil’s Signature TRU gas grill uses infrared grates to distribute heat more evenly while preventing flare-ups, and beyond that trick, it’s just a really good gas grill. You get a 13,000 BTU side burner, 420 square inches of cooking surface with a 155 square inch warming tray, and a handsome brushed chrome exterior. It’s $50 off at Walmart right now, with plenty of time left in the summer for barbecues.

#6: ELEVATION CORDDOCK

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and its latest creation, the CordDock, is on sale for the first time ever with our exclusive KINJADOCK promo code.



Advertisement

Docking an iPhone is usually a binary experience. It’s docked, and plugged in. Or it’s undocked, and not plugged in. But the CordDock reveals an in-between space, allowing you to undock your phone without unplugging it. That means you can use it for a few minutes while charging, then set it back on the dock when you’re done. Just pull up to fully undock (micro suction keeps the base on your table), or pull forward to keep the cable attached to your phone. And yes, it includes the extra long braided Lightning cable. Use code KINJADOCK to get it for $30.

#7: HDTV ANTENNA

Football season is just around the corner, and you can watch a ton of college games, plus local NFL games and Sunday Night football for free with a cheap HDTV antenna. AmazonBasics’ leaf-style antenna is on sale for just $13 today, if you don’t already own one. I use the amplified version myself, and it’s great, but this unamplified antenna won’t have quite as much range. If you need help deciding Lifehacker has a guide to help you out.

#8: PHILIPS HUE SMART DIMMER & BULB

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.

Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $28, or only about $4-$5 more than the usual price of the switch by itself.

#9: ROKU STREAMING STICK+

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.

#10: SCARFACE

Graphic: Erica Offutt

A must-have for every movie collection, Scarface is down to $6 today.