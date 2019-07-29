Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Board Games

Choose your own adventure with this huge Amazon Board game sale. There are literally dozens of games included discounted, today only. Super fun games like Between Two Castles of Mad King Ludwig and Eldritch Horror.



Here’s a list of our resident board game lover Corey’s favorites from the sale today.

If you have any suggestions, be sure to drop them in the comments. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

$37 Eldritch Horror 30 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

#2: ANKER GOLD BOX

Amazon’s back at it this morning with 10 great deals on popular Anker charging accessories, but unlike most Anker discounts, these are only available for one day only.



The most tempting deals are probably on the USB-C PD charging gear, including the famous 30W PowerPort Atom PD 1, the 60W PowerPort Atom III, and even the nightstand and desk-friendly PowerStrip Pad with USB-C PD.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ve got a couple of fast-charging wireless Qi pads to pick from; one for your home, and one for your car. Both support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, and 7.5W charging for iPhones, no additional hardware required.

There’s also a handy USB-C hub for your PC or tablet, which transforms a single USB-C port into three USB 3.0 ports.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some durable cables, The most exciting one here is the nylon-braided PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning cable, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with any of the USB-C chargers in this sale. In short, it’s the best Lightning cable money can buy. But there’s also a standard 10' Lightning cable for couch charging, a USB-C charging cable, and a 2-pack of USB 3.0-to-USB-C cables on sale as well.

#3: KIehl’s Sale

20% Off All Orders | Kiehl’s | Promo code LIFERIDE

Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but for today only, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code LIFERIDE, thanks to their Liferide 10 Year Celebration Sale. Not to mention, orders over $120 will receive a free 10-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites.

#4: ELECTRIC BIDET

Right now, Prime members can save 30% on an electric KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat. With the exclusive on-page coupon, the price on this bidet drops by about $150.



Pablo tested one, and he was a fan:

It also doesn’t take a Jolie Kerr-level cleaning genius to intuit that water cleans much better than dry paper (and causes less damage to boot). It’s also more hygienic since it reduces the spread of bacteria. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that they are really fun to use.

This Kohler model has just about everything you’d want in a fancy toilet seat, including a seat warmer, LED light, multiple cleaning modes, a dryer and the lid will automatically open up when you enter the bathroom.

While I don’t own this particular unit, I’m a big proponent of bidet ownership. And if you’re interested in taking your bathroom breaks to another level, this is a really terrific opportunity. This discount applies to both the round and elongated seat versions.

#5: EMIRATES SALE

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $449 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 6, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

#6: STILE LIP GLOSS

It’s National Lipstick Day, and Stila Cosmetics is putting on a promotion that won’t force you to kiss all your money goodbye for the sake of good makeup. For today only, you can swipe on a trio Beauty Boss Lip Glosses for just $30—a great deal considering just one usually costs $15. Choose whichever shades you like, and the offer will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. It’s a deal that’s <chef’s kiss> simply gorgeous.



#7: POCKET KNIFE

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock.



Plus, it’s only $7, which is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

#8: L.L. Bean

It’s summer, so naturally, you should be spending a ton of time in the great outdoors—just don’t do it without the proper gear. Through August 4, L.L.Bean is marking down all the gear you’ll need to have a proper outdoor adventure. Pick up some new packs, tents, sleeping bags, camping apparel, camping furniture, and more, all of which is 20% off. Just be sure to load up before the sun sets on this excellent outdoor deal.



#9: Nike Sale

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,500 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through August 10, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



#10: CLOUD DVR

Tired: Plugging an OTA antenna into your TV, and hanging it in your living room somewhere.



Wired: Plugging an OTA antenna into this Tablo DVR in a closet or attic somewhere, and streaming your shows to all of your devices.

For just $100, you can put this cloud DVR anywhere you want in your home (or at least anywhere that gets good reception), and stream live or recorded content to every major streaming dongle and mobile device. Just note that you’ll have to provide an antenna, and plug in your own hard drive. There’s also a $5 monthly fee if you want to schedule recordings more than a day in advance, and watch when you’re away from home.