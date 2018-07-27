Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: sous vide

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which with the notable exception of Prime Day is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

#2: tile mates

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile Mates for $30 today, an all-time low.



Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back nearly $80, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a massive bargain.

#3: 1tb ssd

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $218, so go ahead and treat yourself.

#4: furlifter

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal.

Today’s deal is only a couple bucks less than usual, but it is an all-time low price. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.

#5: dyson v6 animal

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Dyson’s eBay outlet today for $160, about $120 less than buying it new. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

I bought this thing last year ago because I bought a dark couch, and was horrified to find out how much pet hair it collected. It’s a good vacuum. A very good vacuum.

If only the best will do, the even more powerful Dyson V10 Motorhead is also on sale for an all-time low $449 brand new, or $50 less than usual. Dyson is famously no longer developing corded vacuums, because this one is so damn good.

#6: eufy smart bulbs

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but today’s discount is the best single-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

#7: simplehuman soap dispenser

simplehuman is the company that makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, the only paper towel holders that don’t suck, next level shower caddies, and a bunch of other beautiful and functional pieces for your home. The caveat is that their products are normally pretty expensive and very rarely do they put anything on sale.

But, today they’re discounting this touch-free soap dispenser, which, among other special features, has a no-drip valve, so you don’t have to deal the gross crusty soap thats gets stuck to most other pumps. It normally sells for $40, but is just $32 today, which yes, is still maybe a little pricey for a soap dispenser, but it’s worth it if you’re in the market for an upgrade.

#8: greats shoes

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales and they’re my go-to sneaker for when I want to be comfortable but also want to look like I give a shit (which is how I feel most of the time). Right now, they’re having a Summer Sale, which means up to 50% off select styles for both men and women.

#9: itunes giftcard

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a gift card or two from Best Buy for 15% off, in a variety of denominations.

#10: fallout cookbook

If you’ve ever played a Fallout game, and thought the food looked really good, you should both seek professional help, and also preorder this Fallout Vault Dweller’s cookbook, on sale for an all-time low $21, with preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper.



Obviously, the Fallout-centric ingredients are substituted for things you could find at the supermarket; brahmin ribs become short ribs, for example. I’m not sure what they use for radroach meat though.