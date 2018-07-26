Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: arcade games

#1: arcade games

These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.



#2: clear the rack

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

And don’t forget, Nordstrom proper is still in the midst of its anniversary sale, if you don’t find everything you need at Rack.

#3: $70 cordless vacuums

Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under its Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.



Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $73 deal is a solid $27 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $70 is $30 less than usual. And as you’d expect from Anker, no matter which one you choose, it’ll run off a battery.

#4: ravpower battery pack

#4: ravpower battery pack

This USB battery pack doesn’t include USB-C, built-in prongs, dual inputs, or any of that jazz. What it does have is a large capacity (16,750mAh, enough for 4-6 phone charges, in most cases), and a very low $22 price tag today with promo code KINJAPB010. In fact, this is one of the lowest price-per-mAh ratios we’ve seen from a brand as popular as RAVPower.

#5: samsung curved tv

#5: samsung curved tv

We can debate the merits of curved TVs from a picture quality perspective, but there’s no doubt they look really cool, and this 65" model is marked down to $850 right now, a whopping $450 less than usual. In fact, it’s only $50 more than the 55" version.



Walmart has it for the same price as well, with free in-store pickup, or $50 shipping.

#6: GTX 1080 TI

#6: GTX 1080 TI

GPU prices are finally starting to recover from the crypto-driven shortage we suffered through during the first half of the year, and this high end Gigabyte GTX 1080 TI is down to a perfectly reasonable $700 right now on MassDrop. That’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s one of the most powerful cards money can buy, and you’ll be playing games on Ultra settings for years to come.

#7: bluetooth reciever

Photo: Anker

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

#8: activewear

#8: activewear

Thankfully, it seems like the diabolical summer heat is slowly starting to dissipate. That means if you’ve been using the humid weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Tesla (not that Tesla) Active Sportswear so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich

#9: wemo smart plug

Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a $25 sale.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

#10: star trek board game

#9: star trek board game

Space is hardly the final frontier of board games, but if you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s worth picking up the Five-Year Mission co-op game for $22.



You are about to begin your 5-year mission aboard the USS Enterprise. But which one? You can crew the classic Enterprise NCC-1701 or the next generation NCC 1701-D. ALERT! You and your fellow crewmates must cooperate to resolve dangerous situations that threaten to destroy your ship. If you fail, you all lose. Solving threats is the way you score points for your crew and win the game. Each crewmate has a unique ability. These abilities can help the team solve alerts. Use your skills wisely to give your crew the best chance at success. So, which is the crew for you-The Original Series, or the Next Generation?

Just don’t play as a red shirt.