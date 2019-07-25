Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 insect repellant

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up this $21 Moquito Repellent system if you’re planning any part of your summer outdoors. These promise to shoo away bugs scent- and deet-free, while being super portable.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular item (usually hovers around $40.) But just a heads up, these require refill pods that start at around $8 for 12 hours worth of protection. Luckily, there’s one already in the box.

#2 popchart poster

Photo: Pop Chart

We all have our movie blind spots. Those essential, genre-defining films that we’ve just never seen for one reason or another. My worst offenders are probably the Lord of the Rings and Godfather films.



But now, Pop Chart went and made a poster that can motivate you to cross those movies off your list, literally. Spanning 3' by 2' and featuring over 1,500 movies sorted by genre, each title has a three-section circle next to it that you pencil in to mark whether you loved the film, liked it, or merely just watched it. And in true Pop Chart fashion, it looks great too.

The poster starts shipping out on July 29, but you can preorder it today for 25% off with promo code TWOTHUMBSUP. That’ll bring the poster by itself down to $30, but you can also throw in some frames or poster rails to hang it, and the code will work on those as well.

#3 aukey wall charger

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code YIAZF27X). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.



Compared to similar-sized USB-C chargers like Anker’s PowerPort Atom, it’s a little dated at this point, but at $6, it doesn’t really matter.

#4 kyoku knives

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too.



Now, you can save $20 on two of the company’s other knives from the same line. The 8.5" Kiritsuke ($78 with promo code KYOKUBVX) is almost certainly longer than the blade you’re using now, which can help you chop more stuff at once, though I think most would find it a bit unwieldy. Instead, I’d recommend the 7" Santoku ($80 with promo code KYOKUDSZ) for most home chefs. That length of blade is long enough for almost anything you’re likely to do in the kitchen, and the curved, ergonomic blade makes it easy to rock back and forth when chopping herbs and vegetables.

#5 perry ellis

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, plus you can score free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING. We’re talking $20 belts, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!



#6 nes classic

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once upon a time, the NES Classic was so hard to find, that eBay resellers could sell them at a 2-3x markup.



Then, for a few blessed months, you could easily find them in stores, in stock, for MSRP. It was glorious.

But alas, if you missed that moment in time, they’re now really hard to find again. But lo and behold, you can actually buy a refurb from Nintendo’s eBay storefront for $50 right now, while supplies last. It’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing.



#7 monoprice speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sound bars have largely taken over the home theater audio industry, but if you prefer to set things up the old fashioned way, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 5.1 speaker set than this. Just $68 gets you all of the speakers you need from Monoprice, though you’ll need to find an receiver to control them.



Clip the $29 coupon on the product page to see the discount at checkout.

#8 drill bits

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As a very amateur DIY doer, I don’t think I totally understand why you’d want drill and screwdriver bits to have a slightly flexible shaft. But that’s the central gimmick of this 40-piece set from DEWALT, and it has pretty incredible reviews, so it seems to be legit.



DEWALT claims that the shafts, which can flex up to 15 degrees, extend the life of the bits and reduce the risk of breakage, and apparently do it without sacrificing their torque. $18 is within a dollar of an all-time low for this set, so don’t get screwed by missing the deal.

#9 jachs henleys & Polos

Image: Jachs

There is never a wrong time to stock up on henleys and hoodies, even if a heatwave did just end. You can shop Garment Dye Knits from Jachs to find a bunch of henleys, polos, crewnecks, and hoodies for only $14 to $19. You can get the knits on sale when you use the promo code GDCLEANUP. Henley lovers have five different styles of henley to choose from, all of which are sold in seven colors or more.



#10 The Last of Us + Amazon Credit

The Last of Us was originally a PS3 game, but its remastered edition is still one of the best titles you can play on your PS4, and it’s a no-brainer at $12. But, it gets better if you’ve got Amazon Prime (you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free)



The price at checkout is $15 but there’s also $3 in extra savings. And if you have Twitch Prime, you’ll get $15 credit after you buy this game and that gives you $3 more than you paid. And since Amazon credit is basically real money... well, y’know.