#1: PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERSHIP

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

#2: ryze quadcopter

Ryze Tello Quadcopter | $85 | Amazon

In Gizmodo’s recent flight test of inexpensive drones, the Ryze Tello flew laps around the competition thanks to DJI flight technology that makes it easier to use, and a shockingly good camera for the price. Before today, we hadn’t seen it discounted from its usual $100, but while supplies last, you can grab one for $85.

#3: mesh wifi routers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $170 today with promo code, an all-time low.



With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.

#4: bluetooth earbuds

Photo: Anker

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.

#5: 2 free audiobooks w/ purchase

Graphic: Amazon

Audiobooks and car rides are made for each other, which is why this latest Audible promotion makes so much sense. All you have to do is add this offer to your Amazon account, then buy one of these iOttie smartphone car mounts (starting at $20), and you’ll get two audiobooks of your choice to keep, plus a $10 Amazon credit once your 30 day Audible trial ends.



Just note that this offer is only available for new Audible subscribers, and by accepting it, your Audible membership will automatically renew at $15 per month after your 30 day trial. You’ll have to pay that $15 once to get the $10 credit, but it’s basically like getting a third Audiobook for 67% off.

Don’t need a car mount? You can also still get three months of Audible (and thus, three audiobooks of your choice) for jus

#6: Smart thermostat

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $200 right now. That’s less than you’d pay for an Ecobee4, and that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.

#7: hard drive or ssd enclosures

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, you can give them a second lease on life with an inexpensive enclosure, which turns them into always-useful external storage devices.



3.5" and 2.5" options from Aukey are both on sale today, the latter of which runs over USB-C and includes a C-to-C cable, making it ideal for use with modern laptops. Just make sure to note the promo codes.

#8: laundry sorter

It’s perhaps not the most exciting purchase, but this 3-bag laundry sorter can make your laundry day suck a little less by allowing you to separate out all your laundry categories (lights, darks, delicates, etc) before wash day. It might even prevent you from washing that dry-clean-only shirt, or accidentally dyeing all your white clothes pink with that run-away red sock. Whatever the case, this sorter is ~$6 less than usual for Prime members.

#9: apple watch charger

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.

#10: nintendo switch online access

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not really a deal, but preorders are up on Amazon for Nintendo’s upcoming Switch online gaming service, including online play, classic game access, and cloud game saves...finally. Get a year of access for $20, or three months for $8. Those are the same prices that Nintendo will charge, but buying them this way means you can get 5% back with your Amazon Prime credit card, and your account won’t auto-renew.



Note: Amazon still has a placeholder date on the product pages, but you’ll get your digital codes as soon as the service launches in September. You also won’t be charged until then.