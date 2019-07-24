Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 butcher box wings

Photo: Butcher Box

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before July 29, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Better yet, all of those wings will come from free-range chickens that are USDA Certified Organic, were never given antibiotics or added hormones.

The three pound wing bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choice of proteins.

#2 indochino

Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

#3 acer monitor

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you need a second monitor or want replace your old one, eBay has a 21.5" Acer monitor for a low $60 right now. With a 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, it’s unlikely to wow any gamers or pixel peepers. But if you want a solid, super thin, HD monitor, this is the way to go.



It was refurbished by an Acer-approved vendor and comes with a 90 day manufacturer warranty. For comparison’s sake, this same monitor is selling for $90 on Amazon. So do yourself a favor, pick one up... or two and seriously upgrade your work set up.

#4 globe decanter

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Class up your home bar with this $20 globe decanter. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see a $20 discount automatically applied. I’d jump on this quickly, I’m not sure how long this discount will last.



#5 clear the rack

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 23,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these Greats Royale sneakers, our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of Adidas pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

#6 resident evil 2

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $30 on both PS4 and Xbox One after you clip the on-page coupon, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X grabs it.



#7 over-the-sink dish rack

Photo: Amazon

If your counter space is very limited, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer. You can get it for almost $50 off when you clip the $25 coupon and use promo code M2KCWP2A. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.



#8 Alaska airlines

Photo: Iler Stoe ((Unsplash)

It’s time to start planning your end-of-summer and fall getaways, and you can look to Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale for inspiration, with roundtrip tickets starting at $87 from dozens of cities.



Even if Alaska Air isn’t your airline of choice, other airlines are price matching on many of the routes, so it’s worth looking to find where you can visit for cheap. Sale fares are based on availability, and run from August 27 - November 20, 2019 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

#9 jurassic park

Photo: Amazon

Do you know someone who loves dinosaurs as much as my nephew Charlie does? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick up the Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection. This Blu-ray set includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. Sadly, no Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but you do get a bunch of bonus features, and even digital copies.



$30 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular collection, so act fast before this deal is extinct. (Can you believe I’m single and don’t know if I don’t have any kids?)

#10 greats

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Men’s and Women’s Summer Clearance | Greats

You’ve probably seen an ad for Greats on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.

Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Summer Clearance event (men | women), with up to 70% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as Greats deals ever get.