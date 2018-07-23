Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: $49 instant pot

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. $49 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with six programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.

That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one. Not too shabby for $49.

We’ve posted a couple of deals on the Instant Pot DUO recently, and the only difference between the two are that the DUO has three additional functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. But, that’s selling for $75 right now, so if you don’t think you’ll use those extra functions (or don’t want to wait around for a good deal), today’s an excellent day to grab the LUX.



#2: samsung microsd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon

#3: succulents

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare discount on collections of 4, 12, and 20 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

#4: ecovacs robotic vacuum

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It doesn’t have the name recognition of the Roomba, but Ecovacs makes highly rated robotic vacuums at a much more affordable price point. This Ecovacs Slim NEO is just $130 on Walmart today, and at just 2.2" tall (about an inch shorter than our readers’ favorite Roomba), it can reach under cabinets, couches, beds and all those hard-to-reach places.

It’s smart too. You can control this Ecovacs with your phone, and set up a schedule so you never even have to think about vacuuming. It can tackle dirt on barefloor and low-pile carpets with a 110-minute battery life. Typically selling for closer to $180, today’s price tag is the lowest we’ve seen on this model, and one of the cheapest robotic non-refurbished vacuums deals ever.

#5: squatty potty

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

#6: $40 off pressure washer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its regular $200 price tag is about what you’d expect with those specs, but promo code ANKERPRE will save you $40 today.

#7: levi’s sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 50% off their sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code FLASH50. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

#8: urban outfitters home sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take 50% off select bedding, pillows, tapestries, even furniture, and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, sherpa pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

#9: tomb raider

Screenshot: Amazon

2013's Tomb Raider was a breath of fresh air for the series, and the definitive edition is an incredible deal for $6 as a download code, if you happen to have an Xbox One.

#10: giant mouse pad

Photo: Amazon

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYK03 at checkout to save a few bucks.