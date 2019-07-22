Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 robovac

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen today on Woot.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

Advertisement

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $180, $20 off the best price we’ve ever seen. It’s a Woot deal though, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#2 label maker

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Every well-organized person needs a good label maker, and this Brother P-Handy Touch is down to its lowest price of $10 today. It has the capabilities to print nine fonts, 10 frames, and more than 210 symbols.



Advertisement

These deals usually don’t last long, so pick one up before they’re gone. Just be warned: label makers are addictive.



#3 tcl tvs

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing.



So if you’re in the market, both the 49" and 55" are on sale, the former for its all-time low price, and the latter within $5 of the best we’ve seen. Get the 49" for $300, or the 55" for $380.



#4 macbook air

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon is taking $250 off the 128GB and $300 off the 256GB models, in all three available colors (except for the space gray 256GB model which is out of stock.) For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

#5 pandemic

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pandemic is one of the best cooperative board games you can buy, and $20 is the one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed. I suggest spending the money you saved on pizza to share with your squad.



$25 Pandemic 2691 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

#6 travel pillow

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale in grey for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming summer travel will be a dream.



#7 flonase

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone associates allergies with spring and fall, but for those of us with year-round allergies, we know that every day outside can suck if you don’t have meds. You can get a two-pack of Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray for only $24 on Amazon. That’ll give you 288 sprays to hopefully prevent you from dying when your seasonal allergies are assaulted by high pollen counts.



#8 star wars jedi: Fallen Order

Preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS4/Xbox One] | $51 | Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order promises to be a Metroid-y take on the Star Wars universe, and preorders are $9 off on Amazon today for both PS4 and Xbox One. Preorderers even get a few special in-game cosmetics:

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color, BEE-D-1 Skin, Mygeeto Campaign Hilt, and Umbraran Campaign Hilt

I’m tempted just for the orange blade cover, honestly.

You won’t be charged until it ships in November, so you can always cancel later if it’s not the game you’re looking for.

#9 huckberry

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Huckberry just kicked off its annual summer clearance sale, with deals on dozens of men’s shirts, shorts, shoes, and more.



Advertisement

The sale features brands like Flint and Tinder, Seavees, Rivieras, and Howler Brothers, just to give you a taste, but there are plenty more to explore in the full sale.

For my money, the best thing you can buy here is the Nomadix Adventure Towel. Made from recycled plastic bottles, it’s thin and light enough to take to the beach or the campsite, but still absorbent enough to thoroughly dry your body.

The coolest item though is one of the few non-clothing, non-bag products in the sale: a freakin’ levitating light bulb.

#10 zappos

Birthday Sale | Zappos | Promo code BDAY20 for extra 20% off select items.



Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.

Advertisement

The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.