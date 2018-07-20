Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: nordstrom anniversary sale

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

#2: wayfair sale

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s running their own version of Prime Day with today’s Black Friday in July sale. You can save up to 70% off a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule today. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this farmhouse-inspired TV stand, this enormous sectional, and five full pages of bedroom furniture.

You'll have all weekend to shop the sale, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself.

#3: $136 960gb ssd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is the first time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $140. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD24 at checkout (must be signed in) to get it for just $136.

#4: knife sharpener

Image: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest price ever in today’s Gold Box. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 800 customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Just remember, this $100 price is only available today, or until sold out.

#5: $75 instant pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of all the high profile Prime Day deals, the 6 qt. Instant Pot Duo for $59 was probably the quickest to sell out. If you didn’t manage to grab one, it’s back on sale for $75, which is obviously not as good a deal as Prime Day, but is still $25 less than usual, and the best price of the year with that one notable exception.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#6: cold brew

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $13 after the 25% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 25% off the sweetened and vanilla flavors too.

#7: gaming summer sale

Screenshot: Green Man Gaming

If you’re still lamenting the end of Steam’s Summer Sale, Green Man Gaming’s take on the concept is worth checking out. It’s the site’s biggest sale ever, and you’ll find discounts on over 5,000 titles, including daily and 12 hour flash sales that are worth checking back for. There’s a lot to sort through, so drop your favorites in the comments.

#8: hirise 2

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $20 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

#9: Headphone stand

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save over 20% with promo code NOCLUTTER.

#10: projector screen

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 6VNY6PAG at checkout to get the 120" screen for $5, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.