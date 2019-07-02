Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Google Home

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home products ahead of Prime Day. A standalone Mini will cost you $25, matching what we saw on Black Friday and the full-on Home will cost you about $70. The $250 Max price is one of the the best deals we’ve ever seen on it.



Additionally, Woot is offering a Chromecast for $27 and a two-pack for $50. These second generation units function just like the latest non-4K Chromecasts... just not as smooth looking.

#2: CLARISONIC

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $159 in either mint, pink, or white. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

#3: EDDIE BAUER

Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their 4th of July Sale with promo code FIREWORK. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



#4: BIDET

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $25 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

#5: GOOGLE WIFI

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Walmart is marking down the system to $210 today.



That’s only $40 less than usual, but this system hardly ever goes on sale, so it’s probably worth grabbing if you’ve had your eye on it.

#6: ADIDAS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Adidas has been going all in on the discounts this summer. But while their previous promo was limited to pool slides only, today’s sale is a sitewide ordeal. Sprint to take advantage of 30% off everything online, from shoes to shirts to sweats, with code SAVE30. This sale will only last one day, though, so don’t wait to stock up one everything you need for summer.



#7: FLASHLIGHT

Photo: Amazon

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $16.

The even more powerful LC90 is just $1 more if you use the code ANKERLITE, which is an even better deal.

#8: AIRPODS

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $145. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.



Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $15 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, it’s available for $35 more.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

#9: BUFFY

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code FOURTH20. You can get $20 off your comforter or White Sheets order for Fourth of July.



Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $20 discount will be applied accordingly.

#10: THERMOMETER

Photo: Amazon

While it might not be cold and flu season right now, that doesn’t mean that fevers don’t exist. If you hate spreading germs, you probably despise thermometers that go in your mouth. If that sounds like you, you should get the iHealth Thermometer because it doesn’t even need to touch you to read your temperature. Right now, it is cheaper than ever on Amazon, for just $13 when you use the promo code JULY50CARE. You can get a reading in as fast as one second, which makes it the perfect thermometer to use on little kids who can’t sit still.



