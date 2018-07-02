Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: dropbox plus

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Well here’s something I didn’t expect to see today: Amazon is offering up $20 gift cards when you subscribe to a year of Dropbox Plus for $99, today only. That gets you 1TB in the cloud to store all of your stuff for a full year, and the Amazon gift card that’s perfect for buying a bunch of movies to house in your new cloud storage.



We don’t know if there’s a redemption limit on this deal, but we do know it’ll expire at the end of the day at the very latest, so don’t waste any time.

#2: anker

It’s a great day to load up on a whole bunch of discounted Anker products. The sale includes our readers’ favorite USB charging hub, a 26800mAh external battery, and a Qi charger for $8.



If you’re looking for a new projector, this Nebula portable projector is a $100 off (!!!). Plus, their newest product, the SoundCore Motion B is $9 off. No promo codes needed.

#3: security systems

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Your home can never be too safe, right? Amazon seems to think so with a pair of home security Gold Box deals.



First up, is a huge Gold Box full of security gear from Arlo, Wisenet, Zmoda and more. Pick up Netgear’s Arlo home security system (which is a lot like Nest Cam) or opt for a security doorbell from Wisenet. There’s a camera for every place in your house and then some.

The second deal is on the classic SimpliSafe 12-Piece Home Security System. The system include the base station with keypad, four entry sensors, motion sensor, glass-break sensor, one key chain remote, HD security camera, smoke detector, and water sensor, all for $300, today only.

#4: $100 Robotic vacuum

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Vacuuming is one of the least fun chores, and conveniently one that we can easily outsource to robots. Snag this refurbished Ecovacs Deebot from this one-day Woot sale for only $100.

It’s an entry level model that doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, but our readers have bought thousands of Ecovacs vacuums and the brand earns good reviews. This one boasts a 110 minute battery life, scheduling functionality, and side brushes to suck up pet hair and debris.

$100 is about as cheap as robot vacuums get. So if you’ been want one but the usual $150+ price point has turned you aways, I’d grab this.

#5: Comixology sale

Image: Comixology

It’s a holiday week so hopefully that means you’ll have a little down to relax. You can use that time to catch up on some of Marvel’s most popular comics from this Comixology sale. Everything is up to 75% off, which means digital copies of X-Men, Avengers, Spider Man, Star Wars and more are all $10 or less, with most hovering around $5. You can also save on:

#6: target sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The hundreds of items in Target’s spring apparel section are already really affordable, but for a limited time, promo code JULY40 will take an extra 20% off at checkout. Plus, if you have a Target REDCard, you’ll save an extra 5%, and get free two day shipping.

#7: shun knife

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We post deals on the ultra-affordable Victorinox knives often. But, if you’re looking for something a little higher end, this Shun utility knife is a good buy. It’s down to $70 today, sliced from the typical $100. This brand was included in our chef’s knife co-op. Like chef’s knives, utility knives are a more all-purpose option, ideal for slicing, chopping, and peeling.

#8: lenovo thinkpad yoga

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Though the laptop run Windows 10, its prices are pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its capabilities far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses.

Are they amazing laptops? No. But for $200, it’s a really solid deal. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.

#9: cooling wine cups

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your wine chilled but not watered-down in these gel-filled cooling wine cups. A four pack is just $24 or $6 per cup, which is a good chunk cheaper than the usual $8 - $10 per cup. You just need to remember to put them in the fridge or freezer beforehand.

#10: underbed storage

Image: Amazon

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $12 underbed storage bag. It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.