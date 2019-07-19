Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: FREE MONEY

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

No-brainer deal alert: Twitch Prime Members get $15 Amazon credit with the purchase of Gears of War 4, Starlink Battle for Atlas, Fallout 76, The Sims 4, and The Last of Us. Even if you don’t own a console or PC, this is a big deal and an opportunity for free money.



Let me explain. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free. And if you spend $10 on Gears of War 4, you’ll get $15 credit which if my math is right, gives you $5 more than you paid. And since Amazon credit is basically real money... well, y’know.

Advertisement

Of course, you could buy those other games and get $15 of Amazon credit, too. But that’s less fun. Just note that whatever you pick, it must be shipped and sold by Amazon.com.

#2: NORDSTROM

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s that time of year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—the biggest of just three big sales put on annually by the department store—has arrived, and so have all the deals you’ve been waiting for on a range of designer goods for men, women, and kids.



Advertisement

Load up on all the newest clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and beauty products for fall from your favorite brands, including Nike, Cole Haan, Madewell, The North Face, Patagonia, Topshop, and much more. There’s certainly a lot to sort through, which you should plan on doing ASAP; the best stuff always sells out first, after all.

#3: COLUMBIA GEAR

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The cold weather is a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring and summer’s breeziest nights are up to 70% off with promo code SAVE70. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



#4: Cascade

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a coupon on this 78-pack container of Cascade Complete ActionPacs, which was already marked down to about $12. If you stack with Subscribe & Save, you’ll be spending less than $.13 per dishwasher load.



#5: SONICARE

I’m not a consistent flosser, and more often than not, I only brush my teeth once per day. It’s gross, I know. But you know what? My dentist always compliments me on my clean teeth, and I’ve never had a cavity, and I’m pretty sure my secret has been using a Sonicare toothbrush.



Advertisement

The ProtectiveClean 4100 model is down to just $35 on Amazon today after you clip the $5 coupon, and while it doesn’t have Bluetooth like some of the company’s more expensive brushes, it does have a pressure sensor, a quadpacer, and can work with any of Sonicare’s standard brush heads.

#6: BATMAN

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $44 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.



Advertisement

Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.

#7: THERMOS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Amazon Gold Box is ostensibly meant as a back-to-school Thermos sale, but several items in there could appeal to adults who want to pack lunch for work.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll also find water bottles, food jars, and even a lunch box shaped like a firetruck. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#8: Express

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures as an excuse to take and extra 50% off their entire clearance section. But like all nice weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.



#9: MFI Controller

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to take your mobile gaming to another level, maybe you should invest in this $34 SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller



No touchscreen can ever match the comfort and precision of playing with a dedicated controller. And keeping your fingers from blocking a quarter of your iPhone’s screen is a big plus too. Better still, it’s also compatible with all of your Apple gear, including the Apple TV, iPads and your Mac.

While the Xbox and a PS4 controllers will soon be compatible on your Apple products after this summer’s update but those rarely drop lower than $40. And this $34 price on the SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model. Now, go forth and click some heads for me.

#10: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE

Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a Switch exclusive, and it’s out today with a cornucopia of your favorite characters. Everyone from Wolverine to the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Incredible Hulk are included as playable characters, and some of your favorite villains like Thanos, Green Goblin, and Kingpin also make appearances.



If that sounds like exactly what you need to scratch your post-Endgame itch, Prime members can preorder the game for $50 right now (discount shown at checkout).