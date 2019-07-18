Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: DYSON

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums, but they’re expensive. But luckily, they go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for just $150 from Amazon’s Gold Box.



The V6 has enough power and battery life to clean a decent sized apartment, and can be used for cleaning floors, dusting furniture, vacuuming out your car, and just about anything else that requires suction. Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day.

#2: URBAN SALE

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off furniture, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new bed frame, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.



#3: THE FRAME TVS

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

#4: ESPRESSO MACHINE

Spending $450 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $450 price tag is the best price Amazon has ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

#5: THERMOPOP

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick one up at a rare discount. For a limited time, Open Box ThermoPops are available for just $24, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to snag one (at least) before this deal overcooks.



#6: CHUGGER JUG

You’ve achieved “Winner, winner, chicken dinner!” You’ve perfected The Floss. But if you’re looking for a new way to show off your Fortnite fandom, this Chugger Jug is just $11 if you clip the coupon on the page.



Better still, if you’re a cosplayer... this’ll be a terrific prop, right?

#7: GOLDFISH

Maybe you work at a day camp and need unlimited snacks for the kids. Or maybe you just really, really like Goldfish. We’re not going to judge whatever reason you have for wanting to buy 24 bags of the snack that smiles back. Right now, you can get a 24-pack of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers for only $38, in flavors cheddar, pizza, and parmesan. To get this discount, you need to clip the 20% off coupon. You can save a few more bucks if you choose the Subscribe & Save option, though this discount will only be applied to your first order.



#8: ILIFE VACUUM

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them (or at least have one for every floor of your home).



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, ILIFE vacuums are solidly reviewed, and the Wi-Fi-enabled A7 is down to just $130 today after clipping the $100 coupon. You can use the free smartphone app to start your robot on demand, or set a cleaning schedule that it can follow while you’re away. Now, maybe you’ll have more time to do the dishes and clean the bathroom!

#9: RAVPOWER CHARGER

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $30 after you clip the coupon on the page.

#10: ANKER HEADPHONES

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but they’re currently marked down to $36, and you can knock an extra $6 off that price by clipping the coupon. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.