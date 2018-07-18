Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1: nintendo switch bundle

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

Advertisement

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

#2: xbox live gold

Screenshot: Microsoft

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

#3: anker power & Audio Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s “official” Prime Day deals are gone now, but you can still take advantage of their Kinja Deals reader exclusives, listed below.

Advertisement

There are too many deals to list them all here, but you can find them all at this post.

#4: 4TB Hard drive

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 4TB desktop hard drive from WD dropped to $80 for Prime Day, and amazingly enough, it’s still on sale for that all-time low price. Because this is a desktop drive, it’ll need to be plugged into an AC outlet to function, but you can’t do much better than $20 per terabyte.

#5: thermos

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Full of lunch boxes, food jars, and other items for kids, this Gold Box is meant for parents who are Back to School shopping. But there are some items that could be good to take to the office too. This Thermos 32 oz Element has a wide enough mouth so you can fit in ice cubes, plus it has never been cheaper. This sale ends at midnight, so pick up what you need before it ends!

#6: microsd card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you thought the end of Prime Day meant the end of microSD card deals for awhile, think again. This 256GB Samsung U3 card just dropped to $90, the first time it’s ever sold for under $100. If you buy a Nintendo Switch today, you should buy this too.

#7: 1080p Projector

Photo: Amazon

If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, but your budget is tight, you won’t find a better value than this $400 ViewSonic.



Advertisement

Today’s deal is $10o less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 1080p projector with a respectably bright 2200 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the daytime, especially with the curtains drawn. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

If that won’t be quite enough for your, this 4K ViewSonic with a 3500 lumen bulb is still on sale for $1,000, the same price as Prime Day.

#8: camping gear

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Hike into this Amazon sale on camping gear featuring big name brands like Camelbak, Igloo, Zippo, Stanley and more. Most things are discounted around 30%.

Advertisement

There’s a lot to look through, so if you’re looking for suggestions, I like this rugged Igloo cooler (only $15), this CamelBak hydration vest is marked down to just $63 (down from $90) and this $9 Zippo flex neck lighter is a no-brainer. And there’s more where that came from, head over to Amazon to see it all.

#9: dji spark

Graphic: Shep McAllister

DJI’s Spark quadcopter arguably offers the best combination of ease, image quality, and price out there right now, and you can grab the Fly More combo from Amazon right now for $499.



Advertisement

The Spark is roughly the size and weight of those cheap toy drones you see out there, but with significantly better flight time and performance, an automatic follow-me mode, and most crucially of all, a gimbal-stabilized 1080p camera that shoots some seriously great footage. The combo includes an extra battery, propeller guards, a charging hub, and crucially, a high-powered remote control with range of over a mile, compared to ~100 yards with just your smartphone.

Update: Also available refurbished from Newegg for $349.

#10: planet earth i & II

Graphic: Erica Offutt

There are two Planet Earth deals in orbit right now; Planet Earth II in 4K Ultra HD or Planet Earth I & II Blu-ray gift set. At $29 and $35 respectively, both are within $1 of their historic low prices. I’d suggested cuddling up under your weighted blanket and settling in for a movie binge.